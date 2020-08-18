Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan roast one another in hilarious Twitter exchange: 'Don't hate'

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are poking fun at each other.

The country stars engaged in a silly and friendly Twitter feud on Monday when Shelton, 44, rattled off a joke about Bryan's music.

The exchange kicked off when Shelton shared a photo of what seemed to be a parody news story linking Bryan's music to drivers falling asleep at the wheel because it "sucks so bad."

"Wow! Just catching up on the news... Shocking!" joked "The Voice" coach. "I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on."

Bryan, also 44, gave a brief reply.

"Interesting," he said.

However, just one moment later, the "Play It Again" crooner took a swipe back in a separate tweet.

"Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," he joked, referencing singer Gwen Stefani.

Once again, Shelton shot back with one last joke.

"Hey don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!" wrote the "God's Country" singer.

The two country stars have proven to have a good sense of humor when it comes to each other, as was displayed when Bryan suggested his pal had better marry Stefani, 50, before she finds someone else.

"If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist," Bryan said to Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "Every time I meet Gwen, she's holding her phone way out here. I'm like, 'That's it, she can't see!'"