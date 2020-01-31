Blake Shelton's 10-year plan involves Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in it for the long haul.

The couple got candid about their future in a recent interview with Gayle King for a CBS special ahead of the Grammys, where they performed their duet "Nobody But You."

King put the two on the spot by asking where they see themselves in the next 10 years, and it turns out the country crooner has no hesitation about continuing to be by Stefani's side.

GRAMMYS 2020: GWEN STEFANI SAYS BLAKE SHELTON SAVED HER LIFE WHILE DODGING ENGAGEMENT QUESTIONS

"I have a lot of kids, so I see myself, like, at a lot of football games," Stefani, 50, said via Taste of Country.

Shelton, 43, hinted that he plans to follow in his girlfriend's footsteps.

"In the next 10 years, I see myself in the exact same scenario," Shelton, 43, responded.

HOW BLAKE SHELTON INSPIRED GWEN STEFANI'S 2020 GRAMMYS LOOK

The couple, who dodged engagement questions on the red carpet during music's biggest night, were also asked what their favorite place in the world is. Shelton said his property in his home state of Oklahoma, to which Stefani agreed.

"I'd probably have to agree, I love being there," she admitted. "But only when Blake's there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefani and Shelton began spending time together when they were coaches on "The Voice" in 2014. By November of the following year, they made their relationship official.

Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The exes share three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Appollo, 5. Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.