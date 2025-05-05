Blake Lively’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ director slams ‘outrage’ against actress over diva rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blake Lively has a friend in Paul Feig.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the director of Lively's newest film, "Another Simple Favor," shut down misconceptions about the actress amid her nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni and the speculation that she has tried to take control over the films she stars in.

"Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me," Feig said. "Every star I’ve worked with works this way. The idea that a star just shows up and you go ‘Here’s the script’ – please point me to one movie star who works that way. When the gang on the internet get [up in arms] about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I love working with Blake — she’s just the best."

"Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days," Feig added. "When it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place."

In February, a social media post was shared by Prime Video announcing the upcoming premiere of "Another Simple Favor," which Lively stars in alongside Anna Kendrick.

The post, which also tagged Lively, Kendrick, Feig, Amazon MGM Studios and the film's official Instagram page, received a mix of reactions from fans.

One user wrote, "Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut?" It was seemingly a reference to accusations Baldoni made about Lively allegedly attempting to control certain aspects of the filming of "It Ends with Us."

"It’s my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with," Feig wrote about Lively, who sued Baldoni in December. "She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up."

"Has no one told her she's canceled," another user commented on the Prime Video Instagram post.

"I’ll never watch anything with Blake Lively ever again," one fan chimed in.

One month later, social media personality Melanie King speculated that Lively and Kendrick were at odds ahead of promoting their film , a sequel to the 2018 movie, "A Simple Favor."

"Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick before they walk the red carpet at the sxsw Another Simple Favor premiere. I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again," King wrote on X.

Feig responded by writing,"Um … you're wrong."

The ongoing backlash comes months after Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress. She first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights department and later filed one in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

In addition to releasing a website detailing the timeline of events that allegedly occurred, Baldoni's team also shared unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us." Both Lively and Baldoni have claimed the footage bolsters their respective claims.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

A judge later ordered that both sides follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Last week, Lively opened up about how this past year has brought the "lowest lows" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life, and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences."

She continued, "And fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent, but I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I've been able to. And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and helped me in my belief in my fight for the world to be safe for women and girls."

"It's a pretty simple thing, but, you know, nothing …" she added, trailing off when the audience began to applaud.