Justin Baldoni's attorney calls Blake Lively's victory claims 'false' after court dismisses lawsuit

Though his countersuit against Blake Lively was dismissed on Monday, Justin Baldoni refuses to back down from his legal battle.

After Lively publicly responded to the dismissal on social media, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said the actress' "predictable declaration of victory is false."

"Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling," Freedman said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "While the Court dismissed the defamation related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations. This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened."

"Most importantly, Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking. We are grateful for the organic show of support from the public and for the dedication of the Internet sleuth community who continue to cover the case with discernment and integrity."

Shortly after the dismissal on Monday, Lively opened up about the "pain" and "manufactured shame" she has experienced due to the lawsuits.

"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. "While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

"I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story," she continued.

"With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you," she added.

Lively shared a long list of organizations and resources, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence, National Organization for Women, Women's Equal Justice, and more.

Lively originally filed her lawsuit against Baldoni and "It Ends With Us" film producer Jamey Heath for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress. She first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights department and later filed one in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed the $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

On Monday, a judge dismissed his complaint against Lively and Reynolds.

"The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged," Judge Lewis Liman wrote in an opinion and order obtained by Fox News Digital. "The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign. But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law."

In addition to releasing a website detailing the timeline of events that allegedly occurred, Baldoni's team had also shared unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us." Both Lively and Baldoni have claimed the footage bolsters their respective claims.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Freedman.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

A judge later ordered that both sides follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Baldoni and Lively previously indicated they were not willing to settle the legal battle outside the courtroom. In a letter filed in February, legal teams for both Baldoni and Lively noted that "the parties agree that mediation and the Discovery Protocols… are inappropriate for this case."

The legal conflict is currently set to head to trial before a New York court in March 2026.

