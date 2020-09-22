Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell reveal the gender of their first child on the way

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell revealed the gender of their first child on Tuesday.

The pair crouched down next to a large tortoise at the Australia Zoo as Powell, 23, held up an ultrasound photo.

"Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️" Irwin, 22, revealed in her caption.

The mom-to-be added: "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be.”

“We can’t wait for her arrival next year,” Irwin concluded.

Her younger brother, Robert Irwin, commented, “I can’t wait to meet my niece! 😊🎉❤️."

Powell also shared the gender reveal on his Instagram account.

"Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” the conservationist wrote. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be❤️."

In the comments section, Irwin gushed, “Here’s to the greatest new life chapter. Baby girl and I love you beyond description. 💕.”

Irwin and Powell announced they were expecting their first child in August just months after they got married in March.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you,” the Australian conservationist said at the time.

She added, “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

Since then, Irwin and Powell have shared little updates about their “baby wildlife warrior” on social media.