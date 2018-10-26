‘Big Bang’ star Kaley Cuoco slams body shamers who called her pregnant: ‘Seriously, shut up’

Kaley Cuoco had a stern message for folks on social media who said she was pregnant after she shared a photo of herself at the InStyle Awards on Monday.

“I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up,” she said sharing her frustration in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls. I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

Cuoco noted that she had never been asked if she was pregnant in any interviews and questioned why people on social media would speculate online.

“Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’” she asked. “It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that.”

The “Big Bang Theory” star isn’t a stranger to being shamed for her appearance on social media. It was only in July that she had to answer to trolls on Instagram who called her out for wearing a workout bra that showed the outline of her nipples.

“FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head,” she fired back in the comments. “NOT THAT ITS ANYONES BUSINESS.”

Cuoco also retorted directly to one commenter, saying, “Don’t be jealous. It’s not flattering.”