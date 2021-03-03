Bette Midler shares unique concerns about Mr. Potato head toy following Hasbro's rebrand decision

Bette Midler took to Twitter this week to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the Mr. Potato Head toy following Hasbro's decision to rebrand the line.

Earlier this week, the classic toy brand, which includes the Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head, announced the line will soon be rebranded as the "Potato Head" in order to "better reflect the full line." The brand stresses, however, that neither of the individual Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head toys will be renamed.

In a tweet on Monday, the outspoken actress doesn't seem concerned with the gender-neutral switch but said she does find it troubling that the variety of plastic body parts for each toy can detach and be stored in its backside.

"#Hasbro announced they are removing 'Mr.' from Mr. Potato Head's label, but that Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head will still exist. I can't believe people are worried about THAT, when what they SHOULD be worried about is how you store a bunch of dismembered body parts in the potato's a--!" Midler joked on the social media platform.

The 75-year-old star's tweet was liked 13,000 times and prompted critics to react to the toy maker's decision.

"Good to know that Mrs Potato Head is there to help pack his... stuff," one user wrote with a GIF of Mrs. and Mr. Potato head from one of the "Toy Story" movies.

"Bit of a Jeepers Creepers vibe going on," another reacted.

The tweet also spawned a political conversation among commenters who claimed the brand is falling into the trap of being hypervigilant.

"People worry about the strangest things, and its the absolute minority who wreck it for the majority. Some really sad people out there. The fear of upsetting one or two (usually idiots) overwhelms society. We really need to stop pandering and live a little," another argued.

"Really? People are worried about plastic toys now? The meaning behind effin toys is what people with nothing better to do (obviously) spend their time doing. All crazy," one user critiqued.

"While I'm all for not pushing gender on clothes and toys, who as a child only used the Mr. parts and the Mrs. parts separately? Didn't we all just mix them up? Kids know it doesn't matter. Why couldn't they just make a potato without a gender and keep the Mr. & Mrs.?" another tweet reads.

"Potatoes are self pollinating - so there never were Mr and Mrs Potato Heads! But now you have me really concerned about the 'storage' issue! I will never look at my spuds the same way!" another joked.

Kimberly Boyd, the senior vice president of global brands and general manager at Hasbro, previously told Fast Company that the rebranding reflects a more modern era.

"Culture has evolved," Boyd told the outlet. "Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists — with the 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' — is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure."

Midler is known for sharing her opinions on Twitter, mostly on the country's current political divide. Most recently, however, she targeted the late Rush Limbaugh just days after his death.

The actress and singer sharerd a piece of artwork from television writer and cartoonist Ron Hauge that depicts eight members of the Ku Klux Klan in their recognizable white hoods and robes. One, however, is sporting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.

While the political cartoon came less than a week after the news broke, she took to Twitter on the day the radio host’s wife announced his passing to insinuate that he is in Hell.

"#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward. Bet it’s hot," she wrote.

In addition, she responded to a tweet honoring the radio legend from Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich calling Limbaugh’s death "a tragic moment."

