Bette Midler mocks Rush Limbaugh with KKK comparison less than a week after his death

Bette Midler is pulling no punches in calling late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a racist.

The actress is often very outspoken on social media and unafraid to mock people she has political disagreements with. Her latest target is Limbaugh, who died last week at age 70 after battling lung cancer.

Midler took to Twitter on Monday to share a piece of artwork from television writer and cartoonist Ron Hauge that depicts eight members of the Ku Klux Klan in their recognizable white hoods and robes. One, however, is sporting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.

"Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet," Trump told the radio giant, who appeared to be in tears at the time. "Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country."

Midler didn’t waste any time deriding him on social media following the news of Limbaugh’s death. While the political cartoon came less than a week after the news broke, she took to Twitter on the day the radio host’s wife announced his passing to insinuate that he is in Hell.

"#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward. Bet it’s hot," she wrote.

In addition, she responded to a tweet honoring the radio legend from Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich calling Limbaugh’s death "a tragic moment."

"NO, #Newt, his BIRTH was a tragic moment. He was one of the vilest reptiles who ever trolled the planet. And of course, birds of a feather, Newt," she wrote. " Mend your ways, lest YOUR death bring the outpouring of joy so many feel at his demise."

Midler is rarely shy about sharing her unabashed political thoughts on social media. Most recently, she tweeted that the situation in Texas that saw many residents go without power or basic necessities was a kind of divine retribution against Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.