Bette Midler slams 'repulsive ugly vindictive' Trump for failure to concede and death row executions

Bette Midler pulled no punches in one of her most scathing rebukes of President Trump yet.

The “Hocus Pocus” actress often uses her social media to criticize the president and his administration. On Sunday, she tweeted a harsh critique of Trump’s behavior in what may well be the final weeks of his presidency, accusing him of actively seeking to undercut President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration.

“The repulsive ugly vindictive nature of the most vomitous elected official in US history, #DonaldTrump continues his scorched earth policy: #undermininBiden,” she wrote.

She continued by lambasting the administration’s decision to schedule the execution of death row inmates in a commentary that brought the rising death toll in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“AND he'll execute 6 people currently on #DeathRow; the sadist in him must be floating on air. 258,000 dead isn't enough,” she concluded.

Despite her claims, Attorney General William Barr on Friday directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons Friday to set execution dates for three, not six, death row inmates before Biden takes office Jan. 20.

Eight federal inmates have been executed in 2020 and two others were already scheduled to be put to death before President Trump leaves office.

Meanwhile, as of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 58,704,217 people across 191 countries and territories, resulting in at least 1,388,926 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 12,247,487 illnesses and at least 256,783 deaths.

This isn't’ the first time that Midler has placed the blame for coronavirus deaths directly on Trump. The 74-year-old previously took to Twitter in July to share an article from The New York Times about the U.S. death rate, which was then roughly 140,000.

“One of the saddest documents you will ever read,” she wrote. “#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying.”

