The best kids' TV shows to stream

It's no secret that kids need entertaining.

If you've run out of games and learning activities -- or if you're just looking to kick back and relax for a while -- there are plenty of streaming options to keep the kids occupied.

Here's a look at some of the best children's programs to stream online:

NETFLIX PICKS UP SOCIAL DISTANCING-THEMED ANTHOLOGY SERIES TO BE FILMED REMOTELY

"High School Musical: The Musical - The Series"

A spin-off of the popular television movie franchise, "High School Musical: The Musical - The Series" tells the fictional tale of students who attend the high school where "High School Musical" was filmed as they put on a musical production based on the franchise.

Cast: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming on: Disney+

'PRICE IS RIGHT' CONTESTANT TRIES TO WIN BACK HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND ON-AIR

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On!"

Another program based on a film franchise, "The Beat Goes On" follows Poppy and Branch, the main characters of "Trolls," and the adventures you didn't see on the big screen.

Cast: Amanda Leighton, Skylar Astin, Sean T. Krishnan, Kevin Michael Richardson

Rated: TV-G

Streaming on: Netflix

'LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE' STAR CHARLOTTE STEWART SAYS SHE DOES THIS EVERY MORNING DURING QUARANTINE

"The Magic School Bus"

If you're looking for something entertaining and educational, Ms. Frizzle has your back. The endlessly-knowledgable teacher takes her students on meaningful and educational field trips that most children don't have the opportunity to go on.

Cast: Lily Tomlin, Daniel DeSanto, Erica Luttrell, Tara Meyer

Rated: TV-Y7

Streaming on: Netflix

PRINCE HARRY RECORDS SPECIAL MESSAGE IN HONOR OF NEW 'THOMAS THE TANK' SHOW INVOLVING ROYAL FAMILY

"A Series of Unfortunate Events"

Based on the book series of the same name, the series chronicles the adventures of the Baudelaire children as they try to save their family fortune from being assumed by the evil and theatrical Count Olaf.

Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming on: Netflix

‘AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE KATY PERRY DRESSES UP AS LIFE-SIZE BOTTLE OF HAND SANITIZER DURING FIRST AT-HOME TAPING

"Rugrats"

A group of four babies set out to learn everything they can about the world by escaping from their day-to-day lives into imaginative adventures in this classic cartoon.

Cast: Elizabeth Daily, Christine Cavanaugh, Nancy Cartwright, Kath Soucie

Rated: TV-Y

Streaming on: Hulu

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"K.C. Undercover"

A young woman must put her technological knowledge and martial arts expertise to the test when she discovers that her parents are covert spies who expect her to follow in their footsteps.

Cast: Zendaya, Veronica Dunne, Kamil McFadden, Trinitee

Rated: TV-Y-7

Streaming on: Hulu