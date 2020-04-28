'Price is Right' contestant tries to win back his ex-girlfriend on-air

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A contestant on “The Price Is Right” shot his shot with his ex-girlfriend while spinning the wheel on the popular game show.

A contestant named Paris made his way to the infamous spinning wheel during Monday’s broadcast of the popular show where host Drew Carey gave him a chance to say hello to anyone he wanted. After quickly saying hi to a list of his friends, the contestant decided to seize his opportunity on national TV to try and win back his ex.

“And hi to my ex-girlfriend, I still love you and… uh, let’s give it another shot! Woo!” he said.

Carey couldn’t help but be impressed by the gesture, especially when Paris’ second spin resulted in his total adding up to 90 cents out of a possible $1.

"She's got to love you now, you just spun a 90 on the wheel," the host exclaimed. “You’re a dope to dump this guy, he just spun a 90 on the Wheel!"

Several people agreed with Carey and took to Twitter to share their support for Paris’ televised attempt. In an apparent act of good humor, Paris himself ended up responding to many of the people congratulating him. Unfortunately, he revealed that the gesture didn’t work, but noted things may change once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“Thanks,” he said in response to a tweet. “She’s doesn’t want to see me but I think it’s just cuzza the rona. Will keep you posted.”

He responded to another tweet with some less-than-flattering words about his unnamed ex.

“Yeah and Im pretty sure she still loves me She’s still reliant on Me,” he wrote. “She just called twice last week for toilet paper so who wears the pants now. But I mostly wear pjs in quarantine actually.”