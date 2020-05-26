The best animated series to watch on Hulu

Cartoons aren’t just for kids.

If you're currently in search of an animated series to view -- whether a new show or an old favorite -- Hulu has got you covered with its list of shows from the genre.

Here are some of the best ones on the streaming platform that you can enjoy.

“The Simpsons”

The holy grail of animated content is “The Simpsons” by a huge margin.

Having aired for 31 seasons and counting, the zany cartoon has long become the longest-running sitcom in American TV history and has brought countless puns, pop culture references, quotable lines since 1989 and the Matt Groening creation displays no sign of letting up.

THE BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX

It’s difficult to imagine that many in the world have never experienced a lifetime when the happenings in Springfield weren’t televised – and that idea in itself, is mind-blowing for the worldwide phenomenon that even scored its own film in 2007.

“Hey Arnold!”

Thanks to Nickelodeon, the world was presented with “Hey Arnold!” back in 1996, and the coming-of-age cartoon ran for five seasons and delivered 100 episodes until 2004 followed the characteristic city-dweller as he navigated life through the perils of adolescence, often with his close pal, Gerald Johanssen. Together, the buddies grow and learn the ins and outs of life and what it means to be ambitious.

THE BEST COMEDY FILMS ON HULU RIGHT NOW

The series was so beloved, it also got its own film, “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie” in 2017.

“Bob’s Burgers”

Another wildly successful animated sitcom aimed smack dab at the working-class family just trying to get by is “Bob’s Burgers,” which has tracked the Belcher family for 10 seasons and nearly a decade while delivering a fresh spin on what it means to be family.

It’s weird in some parts and hilarious in many others, but the series’ quirkiness has allowed it to be recognized as an inarguable heir to the “Simpsons’” throne.

THE BEST COMEDY FILMS ON AMAZON PRIME

“Archer”

If you’re interested in taking in a season of the FX/FXX series “Archer,” consider starting with one of the earlier showings as the 10-seasons-and-counting animation has dropped its ragtag cohort of special agents into some bizarre locales in some of its more recent seasons.

JESSICA WALTER TALKS 'ARCHER' SEASON 8 AND DISHES ON WARREN BEATTY: 'HE WASN'T MY TYPE'

With more than 110 episodes under its belt, the James Bond spoof is both clever and dense with all of the innuendos one might come to expect from a cartoon that airs after the kids have likely gone to bed.