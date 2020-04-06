Chris Evans says he's backing off Trump criticism while ramping up political website

One of Donald Trump's famous critics is giving him a break.

Marvel star Chris Evans has never been shy about opposing Trump, often sharing his opinions on Twitter, including criticizing one of the president's addresses at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Lately, however, the 38-year-old actor has chosen to lay off the president as he prepares to launch a political website, A Starting Point.

THE STARS WHO HAVE CRITICIZED TRUMP FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“I’m going to take my foot off the gas [of social media] for a little bit until we get this thing up and running," Evans told Esquire of his vocalization of his opposition to Trump.

Evans explained that over the last year, he's spoken with 160 elected officials while preparing his site, which is expected to launch in the spring.

Evans hopes to use the conversations to produce short-form videos that break down different political perspectives of various issues.

Unfortunately for Evans, most of the politicians that agreed to participate were in agreement with his own political ideologies.

HILARIA, ALEC BALDWIN EXPECTING FIFTH CHILD AFTER MISCARRIAGE: 'JUST GOT THE GREAT NEWS'

“A lot of Republicans didn’t want to sit with me,” Evans told the outlet.

Senator Ted Cruz, however, was very open to meeting with the "Avengers: Endgame" star, positing about their meeting online and introducing the actor to his daughter.

"Just sat down for an interview w/ ⁦@ChrisEvans⁩ Really nice guy," the senator said on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself, his daughter and Evans. "Caroline came up to DC to meet him. Almost nothing in the Senate impresses an 11-year old; introducing her to Captain America was pretty awesome!"

While Evans has held a successful acting career for many years now, he had to take devote some extra time to launching his website.

“We were just so aware of the fact that we weren’t in our lane,” Evans said, who has embarked on this journey with business partner, actor and director Mark Kassen. “There was so much to learn, starting with the vernacular. Like, you don’t say the word politician; you say elected official.”

Evans also noted that while he's still balancing an acting career, he's not limiting himself to it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t put myself in a box. I don’t have some huge plan in terms of what my goals are. I just kind of wake up and follow my appetite," he explained. "I’m at a point in my life now where I have the very, very fortunate luxury of pursuing what I want to do. And I don’t corrupt that process by thinking about how other people see me.”