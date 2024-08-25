Ben Affleck's 'erratic behavior' and 'giant mood swings' were factors in Jennifer Lopez divorce: report

It's been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, and little is known about why the couple really split.

However, more is coming out now about Affleck's alleged behavior that may have contributed to the relationship's demise.

"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings," a source alleges to People magazine of Affleck's mood during the marriage. They explained the famed actor and director oscillated between "being incredibly happy and warm – the best light that emanated from him" to expressing "the deepest, darkest behavior."

"I think he was signaling a message to the press," the source continued. "But yet participating."

In May 2023, less than a year after the couple was married, paparazzi captured a tense moment between Affleck and Lopez in Santa Monica. In video obtained by Fox News Digital, the duo can be seen walking to their car, when Affleck opens the passenger door for Lopez. Once she's inside, Affleck closes the door shut in dramatic fashion.

As he approaches the driver's side, he can be heard telling the paparazzi, "I think you got it."

In February, two months before their listed date of separation, Affleck accompanied Lopez to the Grammy Awards. The camera caught an awkward moment between the two, which subsequently went viral online.

Affleck seems to whisper something to Lopez that she doesn't like, prompting the singer to gently slap her husband on the chest. Moments later, they realize the camera is rolling and that host Trevor Noah is speaking.

Affleck explained what really happened in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the following month. "I saw [Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God,'" he started.

"They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon as they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f---ing not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing."

The source continued that the reunited couple was trying to go the distance, but couldn't make it work.

"They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you – you have to help yourself," they said.

"But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love – of course there is… The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."

Conversely, Amy Laurent, a professional matchmaker and the author of "8 Weeks to Everlasting: A Step-By-Step Guide to Getting (and Keeping!) the Guy You Want," told Fox News Digital that Lopez's lifestyle might have contributed to the split.

"Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse who leads a life far different from most of us… Celebrities, in general, are in very unique circumstances so are naturally going to face much greater challenges in finding love. For mega-stars with extravagant lifestyles, the difficulty is even greater."

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, two years to the date of their Georgia wedding.

She did so without a lawyer, Fox News Digital confirmed through court documents. Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason of their split, adding that they'd separated on April 26.

Representatives for both Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.