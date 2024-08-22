Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring from Ben Affleck promised he was 'not going anywhere'

Hollywood is abuzz with news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split, and many are looking for clues as to where it all went wrong.

In a resurfaced clip from early in their marriage, Lopez shared the message that Affleck had engraved into her reported $5 million, 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring.

"On the inside of this ring right here, my engagement ring he gave me, it says ‘not.going.anywhere,'" she revealed on Apple Music's "The Zane Lowe Show" in November 2022, months after getting hitched in Las Vegas.

"Where my first diamond ring, he gave me the pink diamond ring, it said ‘sing.’ And this one he put ‘not.going.anywhere.’ because that's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she revealed.

"Like, ‘Don't worry. Don't rush. I'm not going anywhere.'"

"It's funny," she said of the world's fascination in their rekindled romance. "When we first got together there was this like [a] kind of big, ‘Oh my God, they’re back together! We love it! We love it!' And we were both like, ‘Really?…Cool.'"

Lopez said that while she and Affleck appreciated the love, "it was overwhelming."

In the interview, Lopez also referenced what she believes partially contributed to their initial split in 2004.

Scheduled to marry in September 2003, the couple called off the wedding days before the ceremony, breaking up entirely months later.

"That was part of what destroyed us — was the outside energy that was coming at us," the singer admitted. "And we loved each other. It was hard. It felt at times unfair. But neither one of us is that person to be like, ‘Woe is me.’"

"I think, in the weirdest way, that it motivated both of us to then become and do the things that we wound up doing," Lopez said.

"He's my biggest fan. Which is awesome. And supporter," the "On the Floor" singer later noted.

After months of speculation that a breakup was imminent, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, two years to the date of their Georgia wedding. (Their Las Vegas wedding was in July 2022.)

She did so without a lawyer, Fox News Digital confirmed through court documents.

People magazine reports that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26 of this year.