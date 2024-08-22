Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce

Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring from Ben Affleck promised he was 'not going anywhere'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in July 2022 at a chapel in Las Vegas

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage Video

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman has the latest as the superstar looks to spend time with her family on 'Fox News Live.' 

Hollywood is abuzz with news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split, and many are looking for clues as to where it all went wrong. 

In a resurfaced clip from early in their marriage, Lopez shared the message that Affleck had engraved into her reported $5 million, 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring.

"On the inside of this ring right here, my engagement ring he gave me, it says ‘not.going.anywhere,'" she revealed on Apple Music's "The Zane Lowe Show" in November 2022, months after getting hitched in Las Vegas.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S 6 ENGAGEMENT RINGS AND THE COST OF EACH LUXURIOUS SETTING

A picture of Jennifer Lopez's hand with her green diamond engagement ring and the letters 'B' and 'J' on her fingernails

Jennifer Lopez's reported $5 million engagement ring is seen in a picture shared by her nail artist. She also had the letters 'J' and 'B' painted onto her ring finger. (Tom Bachik Instagram)

"Where my first diamond ring, he gave me the pink diamond ring, it said ‘sing.’ And this one he put ‘not.going.anywhere.’ because that's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she revealed.

"Like, ‘Don't worry. Don't rush. I'm not going anywhere.'"

Jennifer Lopez in a white one shoulder dress kisses Ben Affleck in a black suit who looks away while kissing her split Ben Affleck in a black suit looks away as he kisses Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss in 2003 and 2024, respectively. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It's funny," she said of the world's fascination in their rekindled romance. "When we first got together there was this like [a] kind of big, ‘Oh my God, they’re back together! We love it! We love it!' And we were both like, ‘Really?…Cool.'"

Lopez said that while she and Affleck appreciated the love, "it was overwhelming."

Ben Affleck in a classic tuxedo looks lovingly down at his wife Jennifer Lopez in a strapless baby pink gown with poofy sleeves

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are pictured locking eyes at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in January, months before the April 26 date Lopez reportedly listed as their date of separation. (Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

In the interview, Lopez also referenced what she believes partially contributed to their initial split in 2004.

Scheduled to marry in September 2003, the couple called off the wedding days before the ceremony, breaking up entirely months later.

"That was part of what destroyed us — was the outside energy that was coming at us," the singer admitted. "And we loved each other. It was hard. It felt at times unfair. But neither one of us is that person to be like, ‘Woe is me.’"

Jennifer Garner in a sequined dress soft smiles with husband Ben Affleck in a classic tuxedo, also soft smiling at the Grammys

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the 65th Grammy Awards together in February. The couple went viral for an interaction they had that was caught on camera. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I think, in the weirdest way, that it motivated both of us to then become and do the things that we wound up doing," Lopez said. 

"He's my biggest fan. Which is awesome. And supporter," the "On the Floor" singer later noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennifer Lopez in a cut-out dress smiles on the carpet with Ben Affleck in a blue suit

Jennifer Lopez says both her engagement rings from Ben Affleck were engraved with personal messages. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

After months of speculation that a breakup was imminent, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, two years to the date of their Georgia wedding. (Their Las Vegas wedding was in July 2022.)

She did so without a lawyer, Fox News Digital confirmed through court documents. 

Ben Affleck in a peacoat and jeans walks with his computer in one arm and a briefcase in the other with Jennifer Lopez in a grey coat

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look tense in New York in March. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People magazine reports that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26 of this year.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending