Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ben Affleck

The life of Ben Affleck from blockbuster movies to high-profile relationships

Affleck married Lopez in 2022 after they failed to make it down aisle after their 2002 engagement

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Ben Affleck in front of "Chasing Amy" poster
    Image 1 of 10

    Ben Affleck is an Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker. Before landing his early movie roles, such as the 1997 film "Chasing Amy," he acted in several TV shows, including "The Voyage of the Mimi." (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

  • Matt Damon and Ben Affleck holding up Oscars
    Image 2 of 10

    Affleck partnered up with longtime friend Matt Damon to write the film "Good Will Hunting." Both Damon and Affleck also starred in the movie. In 1998, the film won two Oscar awards, including one for best writing. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck
    Image 3 of 10

    In 1998, Affleck played a driller-turned-astronaut needed to save the world from an asteroid in the movie "Armageddon." ((Photo by Touchstone/Getty Images))

  • Image 4 of 10

    Affleck's tumultuous relationship with Jennifer Lopez has been at the center of the news for many years. Affleck and Lopez first met in 2002 while they were filming the movie "Gigli." Later that year, they got engaged but never made it down the aisle. (AP)

  • Ben Affleck wears suit and tie with Jennifer Garner.
    Image 5 of 10

    In addition to his blockbuster movie roles, Affleck's relationships have also garnered a lot of public attention. Affleck first met Jennifer Garner in 2000 while they were filming "Pearl Harbor." They later connected again on the set of "Daredevil" in 2003. The following year, they went public with their relationship and were married in 2005. Affleck and Garner got divorced in 2015, but have continued to be supportive of one another. They are parents to children, Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck. (Angela Weiss)

  • Ben Affleck at premiere of "The Town" in Boston
    Image 6 of 10

    Affleck was raised in Cambridge, Mass., and often pays homage to the city where he spent much of his childhood. Affleck has attended many Boston sports games and has even filmed several movies in the city, like "The Town." (Bryce Vickmark/Getty Images)

  • Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck
    Image 7 of 10

    Affleck stepped into an iconic role played by many actors before him when he first emerged as Batman in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." He played the caped crusader several more times after his debut in movies like "Justice League" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." (Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the premiere of "Air"
    Image 8 of 10

    Affleck and Damon have worked together many times since "Good Will Hunting." The duo filmed in the movie "Air," a film highlighting Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan, in 2023. Affleck was also the director of this film. (JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck on the phone holding Dunkin coffees
    Image 9 of 10

    America runs on Dunkin' and so does Affleck. The actor has been an ambassador of the Massachusetts-based coffee chain for many years, starring in several commercials for the popular brand. He has even been spotted working the drive-thru window. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Grammys
    Image 10 of 10

    In 2021, Affleck and Lopez got back together, and this time did make it down the aisle in 2022. In 2024, their relationship has been entangled with separation rumors as they appeared to be living their lives separate from one another. (Johnny Nunez)

Ben Affleck has built a successful career in Hollywood through his work acting, writing, producing and directing blockbuster movies through the years. 

Affleck was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, and was raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

His acting career began with the television show "The Voyage of the Mimi" in 1984 and "The Second Voyage of the Mimi" in 1988. 

MATT DAMON THANKFUL HE'S ‘BORING,’ ‘CAN’T IMAGINE' LIVING UNDER SCRUTINY LIKE PAL BEN AFFLECK

A few years later, Affleck was in the 1993 movie "Dazed and Confused."

In 1997, "Good Will Hunting" was released, a movie that Affleck wrote with Boston neighbor and longtime friend Matt Damon. 

Damon and Affleck went on to win an Oscar for their writing of the movie.

Following that, Affleck starred in movies like "Armageddon," "Shakespeare in Love," "Forces of Nature," "Dogma" and "Pearl Harbor."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2003, he starred in "Daredevil" with Jennifer Garner, who would become his wife in 2005. The couple divorced in 2018. The couple share three children; Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck. 

Affleck starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the film "Gigli." He went on to marry Lopez in 2022.

The couple first met in 2002 when she was still married to Chris Judd. By the end of the year, she and Affleck were engaged, but they split before tying the knot. 

Affleck and Lopez found themselves in a relationship once again beginning in 2021 and married in 2022. The status of their marriage has been questioned in 2024, with the pair seemingly living their lives apart. 

In 2010, Affleck directed and starred in the film "The Town." The movie was filmed in Boston in his home state and the premiere was held at Fenway Park. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He directed and starred in the movie "Argo" two years later. 

Affleck has starred in other movies, including "Gone Girl," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Live by Night," "The Way Back," "The Last Duel," "Deep Water" and "Hypnotic." 

In 2023, he directed the movie "Air," which highlighted the partnership between Nike and then-rookie Michael Jordan.

In 2024, Affleck starred in the musical film chronicaling Lopez's life and titled "This Is Me…Now."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending