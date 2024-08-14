The life of Ben Affleck from blockbuster movies to high-profile relationships

Image 1 of 10 next

Ben Affleck has built a successful career in Hollywood through his work acting, writing, producing and directing blockbuster movies through the years.

Affleck was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, and was raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

His acting career began with the television show "The Voyage of the Mimi" in 1984 and "The Second Voyage of the Mimi" in 1988.

A few years later, Affleck was in the 1993 movie "Dazed and Confused."

In 1997, "Good Will Hunting" was released, a movie that Affleck wrote with Boston neighbor and longtime friend Matt Damon.

Damon and Affleck went on to win an Oscar for their writing of the movie.

Following that, Affleck starred in movies like "Armageddon," "Shakespeare in Love," "Forces of Nature," "Dogma" and "Pearl Harbor."

In 2003, he starred in "Daredevil" with Jennifer Garner, who would become his wife in 2005. The couple divorced in 2018. The couple share three children; Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck.

Affleck starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the film "Gigli." He went on to marry Lopez in 2022.

The couple first met in 2002 when she was still married to Chris Judd. By the end of the year, she and Affleck were engaged, but they split before tying the knot.

Affleck and Lopez found themselves in a relationship once again beginning in 2021 and married in 2022. The status of their marriage has been questioned in 2024, with the pair seemingly living their lives apart.

In 2010, Affleck directed and starred in the film "The Town." The movie was filmed in Boston in his home state and the premiere was held at Fenway Park.

He directed and starred in the movie "Argo" two years later.

Affleck has starred in other movies, including "Gone Girl," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Live by Night," "The Way Back," "The Last Duel," "Deep Water" and "Hypnotic."

In 2023, he directed the movie "Air," which highlighted the partnership between Nike and then-rookie Michael Jordan.

In 2024, Affleck starred in the musical film chronicaling Lopez's life and titled "This Is Me…Now."