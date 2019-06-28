Bella Thorne's ex Mod Sun says they got married and divorced during relationship

Bella Thorne's ex, Mod Sun, is claiming that during their 15-month relationship, the couple got married and then divorced.

The 32-year-old rapper said in a recent interview with TooFab, “I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood” and then confirmed he was referring to the 21-year-old actress and author.

“We’re out here putting rings on it! That’s what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I’m saying?” he added.

This isn't the first time rumors of their alleged married have spread. In February, Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, posted a video on social media of a ceremony but never confirmed what it was for.

"I know how lucky I am. I know I met u 1000 years ago," he wrote at the time according to TooFab. "I won’t lose u this time. I promise to rub ur toes every night, that’s our deal. I love u @bellathorne."

He recently changed the caption to: "We split but this was still a beautiful moment in my life."

The clip shows the couple kissing while wearing white, Thorne has a veil on, and someone is showering them with rose petals.

Meanwhile, in May 2018, Thorne showed off a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger and captioned the image, "Da baby iced me out."

In October 2018, during an interview with Wired, Thorne didn't answer when asked if she was married. “You guys snuck that one in there, did ya? That is for my own personal knowledge and none for you,” she said.

Thorne's reps did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.