Behati Prinsloo shares rare photo of daughters on social media

Thanks to Kate Upton‘s social media movement empowering moms to #Sharestrong, Behati Prinsloo has shared a rare photo of her girls.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between,” Prinsloo wrote of a photo of her toting her kids, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1. “I won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this.”

The model, 31, who rarely posts photos of her daughters on Instagram, shares her girls with Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine. They welcomed Gio Grace last February.

Upton, 27, took to social media on Thursday to start the hashtag movement encouraging other moms to share what keeps them going.

“I want her to feel comfortable to radiate strength, power and confidence,” she wrote of her daughter. “I realize that starts with me. Now I encourage you to join the conversation and share why you’re strong.”

Upton and husband Justin Verlander welcomed their first child, Vivi, in November.

Jessica Biel also hopped on the honesty bandwagon by sharing a fresh-faced selfie and writing, “Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton. She’s on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*… and I’m so honored to help spread that message.”

The actress, 37, and her pop megastar hubby Justin Timberlake had their first child, Silas, in 2015. Timberlake was among those sharing his approval of her post.

“I like you better with no makeup on,” he wrote in the comments.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.