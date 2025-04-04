Expand / Collapse search
Beau Bridges shares dad Lloyd Bridges' golden rule for Hollywood success

Beau Bridges and his son Ezekiel star together in 'Welcome to Klyde’s Kitchen'

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Beau Bridges shares his dad Lloyd Bridges' golden rule for fame in Hollywood Video

Beau Bridges shares his dad Lloyd Bridges' golden rule for fame in Hollywood

Beau Bridges told Fox News Digital that Lloyd Bridges told him to "respect" people in the industry.

Beverly Hills, California - Beau Bridges' late father, Lloyd, gave him priceless advice on how to take on Hollywood early in his career.

At the Beverly Hills Film Festival, Beau told Fox News Digital that the advice he received from his famous father was simple: "Just to respect people. That's what his main thing was."

At the event, the "Matlock" star was accompanied by his son, Ezekiel Bridges. The father-son duo attended the festival to promote their movie, "Welcome to Klyde’s Kitchen."

Lloyd and Beau Bridges

Beau Bridges' father, Lloyd Bridges, told him to "respect" people in Hollywood. (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

On the red carpet, Ezekiel told Fox News Digital that working with his dad was "amazing." 

"He was my coach in everything back in the day, from soccer to basketball, so it's no different here," he said.

Beau chimed in, "It's a lot of fun. My dad started working with family a long time ago. We all like to do it."

"Just to respect people. That's what his main thing was."

— Beau Bridges

Lloyd passed away in 1998 at 85 from natural causes with Beau, his wife Dorothy and his daughter Cindy by his side, per The Washington Post.

Beau has three siblings, including the famous Jeff Bridges.

Jeff, Beau and Lloyd Bridges

Lloyd Bridges is father to Jeff and Beau Bridges. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Jeff and Beau Bridges

Jeff and Beau Bridges in 1990. (Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

Beau has also passed down the advice of "respect" to his own son. 

"It comes in a lot of different ways. Respect for the ocean, respect for the planet, respect for the work," Ezekiel said.

Beau and Ezekiel Bridges

Beau Bridges and Ezekiel Bridges attended the 25th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival on April 1. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"Welcome to Klyde's Kitchen" is a movie "about caring for the forgotten." Along with Beau and Ezekiel, the movie also stars Sana Saeed.

A synopsis of the movie reads: "A brash young business executive (Ezekiel), charged with a DUI, is sentenced to performing community service at a homeless center, where he serves indigents against his will and despite his prejudices. A new visitor, a ragged homeless man (Beau), and the homeless center’s manager (Saeed,) teach him the value of caring for the forgotten." 

Beau Bridges

Beau Bridges stars in the upcoming movie, "Welcome to Klyde's Kitchen." (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

"Welcome to Klyde's Kitchen" has its world premiere at LA Regal Live on July 17.

