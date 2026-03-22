'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor arrested again in connection with assault case

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"The Bachelorette" alum James McCoy Taylor was arrested on Friday in connection with his 2024 assault case in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year.

On Friday, Taylor, who competed on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2016, was arrested at the Brazos County Sheriff's Department and released the same day on a $10,000 surety bond, according to online records viewed by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital confirmed in August 2024 that College Station Police Department officers arrested Taylor at a bar in the Northgate Entertainment District of College Station, Texas, on warrants issued by the Bryan Police Department.

The Bryan Police Department charged Taylor with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint on April 24, 2024. The charges involved a 19-year-old college student, who accused Taylor of physically assaulting her and preventing her from leaving his residence. However, Taylor was not booked until Aug. 4, according to Brazos County jail records.

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Last April, Taylor pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 18 months of probation with 80 hours of community service, a $750 fine and $350 in court costs. He was also ordered to take anger management classes, have no contact with the victim and stay out of the Northgate Entertainment District.

Per court records, Taylor's latest arrest came after the court revoked his probation and issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 17 following his apparent failure to pay the entirety of his court-mandated fines.

According to court records, Taylor still owes $300 after paying out of $1,184 in fines. He last made a payment in the amount of $80 shortly before his arrest.

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Fox News Digital has reached out Taylor for comment.

Shortly after his arrest in August 2024, Taylor addressed the incident in a statement to People magazine and denied any wrongdoing.

He told the outlet that after the incident, there was "not so much as a scratch on me (as I showed to police via pictures of my whole body which was awkward to say the least)."

"I'm a pretty big guy but I was trying to 'unlawfully restrain' a girl and she just … got away?… and walked right to her Uber right outside my house? With NO injuries?" Taylor continued. "Trust me, if there were ANY injuries they’d be all over the internet."

"To people reading this: If you want fame, it never ends up like that. If you want money, it never ends up like that. If you want to ruin my life, it always ends up like that… keep it up," he added. "I would never hurt anybody. I’m nice to EVERY person I meet."

"I don't know the daughter's name because we didn't spend much time together but I feel like she wouldn't want all this to have gotten here either if she could go back. And I don't hate you either. I just wish I knew where you were coming from and where this came from," he concluded.

Taylor previously faced legal woes in September 2022 after the Texas-based musician was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Taylor was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon at the time. An officer noticed Taylor urinating in a parking lot and found the reality TV star was visibly intoxicated, according to the arrest warrant obtained by KBTX.

The officer advised Taylor not to drive his vehicle but spotted him back inside the truck driving through a parking garage shortly after.

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Taylor had an 18-year-old in the truck with him, and she was also impaired, according to police. The college freshman "was not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in," the warrant stated.

While searching Taylor's vehicle, authorities found a handgun stowed away in the door. It is illegal to carry a weapon in Texas while committing a crime, including driving while intoxicated.

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Taylor was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to five days in jail. He was also given a $500 fine and ordered to pay $585 in court costs, according to KBTX.

During his stint on season 12 of "The Bachelorette," Fletcher sent Taylor home in week seven.

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Fletcher went on to accept a proposal from Jordan Rodgers. The sports commentator is the younger brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and Fletcher married in May 2022 after a six-year engagement.

According to posts on his official Instagram page, Taylor is married to McKenzie Linden, with whom he shares one daughter. He is also stepfather to Linden's four daughters from a previous relationship.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhulz contributed to this story.