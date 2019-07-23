'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison breaks silence on creator Mike Fleiss controversy, investigation

“Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison broke his silence on the controversy surrounding the franchise’s creator, Mike Fleiss.

Police are currently investigating a situation involving Fleiss after his pregnant wife, Laura Fleiss, 31, who accused him of attacking her at their Hawaii home over the Fourth of July weekend. She has since been granted a temporary restraining order against Mike and full custody of their son, Ben, after he allegedly got physical while demanding she get an abortion. Fleiss filed for divorce earlier this month and denies all of Laura’s claims against him.

'THE BACHELORETTE' HEEL LUKE P., BROTHER SPEAK OUT AFTER 'MISOGYNIST,' 'PSYCHOPATH' SLAMS ON 'MEN TELL ALL'

Speaking on the “Bachelor Party” podcast, Harrison got candid about the ongoing controversy saying that it’s “very different” from other scandals that have surrounded the “Bachelor” franchise in the past. For example, the 2017 “Bachelor in Paradise” production was temporarily shut down due to allegations of sexual misconduct between contestants.

“Mike Fleiss and his situation is completely different," Harrison noted (via Entertainment Tonight). "It is a personal, private matter between him and his wife, his kids, his family, and outside of production."

However, that’s not to say that Harrison and production on “The Bachelor” series have been kept out of the situation entirely. He revealed that Warner Horizon, the franchise’s production company, got in touch with him to ask if he knew anything about Fleiss situation.

“They have reached out to me and let me know they are aware of the situation and the allegations. They are taking them very seriously and looking into them," he said. "Beyond that, I really don't have any comment, and it really wouldn't be right for me to have any comment beyond that right now. We will wait and see until any more facts come in, and I believe them, that they are taking it very seriously and looking into this."

In a statement to Fox News, the Kauai Police Department said the incident "remains under police investigation" but no arrests have been made.

Laura, who is approximately 10 weeks pregnant, alleges her husband demanded that she get an abortion while at their home in Kauai and got physical with her.

She also claimed in the court docs obtained by Fox News that during their marriage Fleiss, 55, has "frequently been verbally abusive towards" her.

‘BACHELORETTE’ SPAT: HANNAH B. ACCUSES LUKE P. OF ‘WEAPONIZING’ FAITH, ‘SLUT-SHAMING’ HER

According to the court docs, Laura claimed that on July 4 Fleiss told her: "I am cutting you off financially Monday morning; You are paying for everything with your money; Next time I see you, I don't want to see your stomach;' and 'You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.'"

She stated in the report that he vocalized many times that he did not want to have a second child. They are already parents to a 4-year-old boy, Ben. "Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together," revealed the 2012 Miss America.

Laura also alleged that Fleiss "continued to threaten" her about getting an abortion, "demanding to see bank statements showing I paid for an abortion and the flight information to and from Oahu for the medical procedure."

She alleged that he stopped her from calling her mother in the next room. In the court papers, Laura alleges he "made threats that I would lose access to my family and my family's ability to see Ben."

On July 6, after Fleiss returned from staying overnight in a different location, she alleged he grabbed her cell phone from her and then became physical.

He "grabbed my body, forcibly pinned me up against the wall and held me there. After I broke free, he continued to use his arms and hands to aggressively push me away from him as he walked outside the door, still not returning my phone. Then he walked towards his pick-up truck parked outside in our driveway, shouting 'I'm going to punch your face in.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per the restraining order, Mike must stay 100 yards away from her, their son Ben and the family's home in Hanalei. In addition, Laura was granted legal and physical custody of Ben and the family dog; Fleiss is not allowed to visit his son.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.