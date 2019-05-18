Wendy Williams defends Kelly Ripa over ‘Bachelor’ franchise comments, calls shows ‘degrading’

Wendy Williams defended Kelly Ripa this week over the former “All My Children” star’s comments on “The Bachelor” franchise.

Speaking on “The Wendy Williams Show” Friday, the host addressed the controversial comments Ripa made earlier this week on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” regarding “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

“I’m not a fan of ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette’ either,” Williams, 54, said. “It’s so stupid, women parading themselves around. It depends on who you are, what you want to do with your life. For me, it’s degrading.”

KELLY RIPA RIPS 'BACHELOR' AND 'BACHELORETTE' FRANCHISE, SAYS IT ‘DISGUSTS’ HER

“While I don’t care for beauty pageants and shows like 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' where people do that, these days the contestants I believe are a little bit smarter and they end up, well, doing anything that they want. They use us for the ratings,” the media personality continued.

Though Williams noted that the franchise is “just entertainment,” she called out the show’s creator Mike Fleiss for saying the shows pay for Ripa’s salary at ABC. (ABC airs both Ripa's morning show and the "Bachelor" series.)

“Well, if memory serves me, Kelly Ripa has been at ABC … longer than ‘The Bachelor’s’ been on. She jumped into an already successful show, she continued to keep it an already successful show, so if anybody’s paying anybody’s salary, just saying,” Williams argued.

KELLY RIPA'S 'BACHELORETTE' COMMENT PROMPTS RESPONSE FROM HOST CHRIS HARRISON, CREATOR MIKE FLEISS

Earlier this week, Ripa, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host, slammed both shows shortly after Ryan Seacrest, her fellow co-host, announced that Hannah Brown was slated to make an appearance on their talk show this week. Brown, the newest Bachelorette, was a contestant in the 23rd season of "The Bachelor" but was ultimately not chosen by its star, Colton Underwood.

"You guys know how I feel about the show — it disgusts me," she said of "The Bachelorette,” later calling “The Bachelor” a “gross, gross show” while making it clear she doesn't agree with the general concept of competing with other people to date someone.

Ripa’s comments quickly sparked a reaction from the "Bachelor/Bachelorette" creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison.

Fleiss quickly took to Twitter to defend his shows and remind Ripa where her paycheck comes from.

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH DEFENDS SHOW TO KELLY RIPA AFTER HOST SLAMMED THE REALITY TV FRANCHISE

“Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!” Fleiss, 55, tweeted.

"Bachelor" host Harrison chimed in, too, tweeting: "Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit."

Similarly, Ellen Pompeo, the star of the long-running ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy,” took to Twitter this week to defend Ripa over her comments and also call out Fleiss.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.