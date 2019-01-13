Former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. marries Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk, Jr., is no longer a bachelor.

On Saturday, the former “Bachelor” married fiancée Lauren Burnham in front of 100 guests in Maui, Hawaii, Us Weekly confirmed.

The couple, who met on Season 22 of ABC’s long-running reality series, got engaged last March during the show’s “After the Final Rose” special, following Luyendyk’s controversial breakup with Becca Kufrin, which was also shown on-air.

“The best decision was running back to you,” Luyendyk, 37, said while proposing to Burnham, 27. “You have showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind. I should have done this a long time ago.”

For the tropical nuptials, Luyendyk and Burnham opted for designs from Kenneth Cole and Hayley Paige, respectively.

“I have a laid-back personal style and wanted what I wore for the wedding to reflect that,” Luyendyk said last fall. “Kenneth Cole helped me find a look that I was comfortable in.”

Becoming husband and wife isn’t the only life-changing event Luyendyk and Burnham will experience in 2019. The pair is also expecting their first child together, a daughter.

“I’m just excited to see Arie [as a father] because I know he’s going to be really good with the baby,” Burnham previously told the publication.

Baby Luyendyk is due in June.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.