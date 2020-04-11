Babyface reveals he and his family tested positive for coronavirus: 'It's an incredibly scary thing'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds has revealed he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Grammy-winner celebrated his 61st birthday on Friday, and in a reflective post thanking fans for their well-wishes, he revealed his "scary" battle with COVID-19.

"I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today. I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family," he wrote in a statement.

"It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends," the "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer added. "I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health."

On the heels of his recovery, Babyface announced that he will be participating in an Instagram Live special with fellow artists Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, as well as his brother, Teddy Riley.

The artist said the Instagram special will be a "Celebration of Black Music Excellence" with a "Teddy vs. Babyface" performance.

"So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies...put on your red dress...light the candles, pour some wine, and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes..." he continued.

The star promised to show his followers what "Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!"

The live performance is scheduled for April 18 at 6 p.m. PST on his official Instagram account.

Along with his statement, the singer captioned the post with a reminder to all of his followers: "Stay Home, Stay Safe."

Babyface now joins a growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Famous stars who have since recovered from it include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Debi Mazar and Pink, among others.