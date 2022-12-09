Ashley Graham leaves little to the imagination as model flaunts sheer look on red carpet

Ashley Graham embraced her famous curves at the TIME Person of the Year Reception in New York City, Thursday.

The former Sports Illustrated model stepped out on the red carpet with a sheer netted black dress with opaque black lingerie underneath.

The two-piece outfit appeared to be from her Ashley's Knix shapewear collection, a project she launched this year.

The see-through beaded get-up included a hood she wore over her head, as Graham wore her hair slicked with just two curled strands peaking out.

The supermodel completed her look with a silver chain necklace and opted for a smoky eye for her makeup.

Graham was joined by her husband and film director Justin Ervin, who wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket over a turtleneck.

The pair walked hand in hand and were all smiles for the evening.

The 35-year-old model welcomed twin sons with Ervin in January, as the couple share a total of three children together – Malachi, Roman, 11 months, and Isaac, 2.

On Wednesday, Graham took to Instagram and stunned in an optical illusion gown from Syndical Chamber for the British Fashion Awards, while also tagging Jimmy Choo in her post.

The dress appeared to be brown silk with a crossed neckline and thigh-high slit.

Her celebrity friends praised her look in the social media comments.

"Pretty Little Liars" alum Shay Mitchell commented with several fire emoji, while model Winnie Harlow posted multiple red heart emojis.

The mother of three is no stranger to posing nude or in risqué attire. Back in May, she bared it all for a Spanx underwear advertisement. She also posed topless, proudly showing off her stretch marks just three months after she had her twins.

Graham considers herself a member of the body-positivity movement and says she wants mothers coming out of pregnancy to feel good about their bodies. In June, she posted a video of herself on the social media platform dancing in a white bra and underwear for Knix, but she also used it as an opportunity to encourage mothers not to feel insecure about their bodies.

