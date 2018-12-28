Ariana Grande cancels New Year's performance in Las Vegas due to illness

Ariana Grande is closing out a rough 2018 with a case of bronchitis.

The pop star, 25, who was slated to perform at The Chelsea in Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan hotel on Saturday night, has canceled, a rep for the venue told Page Six on Friday.

“Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has canceled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 29,” we’re told. “Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined at this time.”

TMZ reports that the “thank u, next” singer has been sick this week with bronchitis and backed out of the gig on Friday. Remaining tickets for the show were going for over $1,000 each as of Friday afternoon.

The cancellation and reported illness caps off Grande’s year which included the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and the turbulent aftermath of her broken engagement with “Saturday Night Live” star, Pete Davidson.

She has made no mention of the change in plans or feeling under the weather on social media.

Grande’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.