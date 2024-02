Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

At age 82, Ann-Margret is living life in the fast lane.

The "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas" actress was recently at the Women’s Image Network’s 25th Women’s Image Awards in Beverly Hills, where she revealed one thing that keeps her young — a Harley-Davidson.

"It’s lavender, and it’s got white daisies all over it," the star gushed to People magazine. "There [are] flowers on the back fender and the front fender. … I love speed. Not the drug."

The performer told the outlet that after a decades-long career in Hollywood, she has zero plans to slow down. Ann-Margret described how she took dance lessons early on in life to prove to her parents she was born to entertain.

She was born Ann-Margret Olsson in Sweden in 1941. She moved to the U.S. as a child. In her college years, Ann-Margret performed at nightclubs while she focused on her studies during the day.

"I remember wanting to be in show business all my life," Ann-Margret told the outlet. "And I remember one day I said to mother and daddy, ‘I want to talk to you. It’s a very, very important thing for me and I want to get into show business.’"

She said she received her parents' blessings. She was eventually discovered by comedian George Burns, who gave her a spot on his Las Vegas show. She soon skyrocketed her way to the top of the box office charts.

In May, Ann-Margret told Fox News Digital she still rides her Harley.

"It was my daddy who inspired me to ride," she explained at the time. "Before he met my mother, he had a couple of motorcycles. One was an Indian and the other a BSA. And my uncle, my mother’s brother, had a big motorcycle. When I was 10 years old, I would ride on the back of his bike with him. … He would take me to the Norwegian border, and we would go into Norway. There’s no way I could forget that motorcycle.

"The speed, being in the elements, the wind and the rain, the sleet and hail – oh gosh, I get very excited when I even talk about it. … Today, I’ve got this incredible Harley-Davidson motorcycle. It’s very funny when you see it parked next to all the other bikes. It’s lavender with daisies. It’s quite unique."

During the ‘60s, Ann-Margret became a sought-after sex symbol, a title she never had any qualms about.

"I was flattered," she chuckled. "The idea that some guy would come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I think you’re sexy.' Oh man, what’s not to love?"

In 1964, Ann-Margret appeared opposite Elvis Presley in "Viva Las Vegas," one of the most recognizable films from the singer’s career. For decades, even long after Presley died in 1977 at age 42, many have speculated about their relationship when cameras stopped rolling. For the actress, what happened in Vegas stays in Vegas. She has only spoken of their friendship and experience of bringing the beloved musical to life.

"It was a joy working with E.P.," she said. "We felt music the same way. We would listen to music, we would look at each other and woo! We would be moving the same way."

But before sparks flew with the hip-swiveling icon, Ann-Margret appeared alongside Pat Boone in 1962’s "State Fair." During one steamy scene, she sent hearts racing as she nibbled on the entertainer, known for his squeaky clean image.

"It was on his left shoulder!" she proudly said. "As a matter of fact, I saw him two days ago here in Los Angeles. And, of course, I reminded him of that. And I did it again! He said, ‘Thank you.' He he loved it."

Life continues to be an adventure for Ann-Margret, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I’ve got a lot of energy. It doesn’t come in a bottle," she boasted. "I am just blessed that my mother and father gave me such great energy. And there’s no negativity here. … They instilled in me all of these wonderful things that I still carry with me. You don’t whine about things. You just go out and do the things that you love. And I just feel blessed with the life that I’ve been given."