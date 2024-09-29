Angelina Jolie drops FBI lawsuit after 2-year battle against agency over infamous 2016 Brad Pitt plane fight

Angelina Jolie ended her legal battle on Thursday against the Department of Justice after filing a petition for more information regarding the agency's investigation into alleged assaults that occurred between Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt during a 2016 cross-Atlantic flight.

Jolie, 49, filed to dismiss the action with prejudice on Sept. 25 "with each party to bear its own fees and costs," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. A judge signed off on the order the following day.

The "Maria" actress filed the suit against the FBI in April 2022, nearly six years after the bureau launched an investigation into an alleged 2016 altercation involving Pitt, now 60, Jolie and their children, which happened on a private plane traveling from France to Los Angeles.

The investigation closed two months later without charges brought against Pitt, and she filed for divorce days later.

Jolie filed the lawsuit as "Jane Doe," and citing the Freedom of Information Act, requested information pertaining to the investigation, in efforts to "protect the children in the family law system."

She claimed that "information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm," and denial to produce the information "continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system," according to documents.

During a 2016 fight, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." He then poured "beer and red wine" on her and their six children.

"Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "They were all frightened. Many were crying."

Representatives for Jolie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Despite filing for divorce in 2016 and a judge declaring the former couple legally single in 2019, the "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" actor and Jolie haven't been able to resolve a few lingering legal issues.

Pitt was awarded 50/50 custody of the couple's children in 2021, but Jolie fought the ruling. It's unclear where the two stand regarding custody of the children at this point. The twins, Vivienne and Knox, are the only remaining children under the age of 18.

The rest of Pitt and Jolie's children are all over 18: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

Jolie and Pitt have been locked in a legal battle over the French winery they purchased together in 2008, Château Miraval.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to the court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.