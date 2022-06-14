'Anchorman' actor David Koechner arrested after failed field sobriety test in Ohio: bodycam footage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Koechner was arrested for "operating a vehicle while impaired" following a series of failed field sobriety tests administered by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers earlier this month.

The state of Ohio does not recognize the common terminology of "DUI" (driving under the influence) and instead uses the term "OVI" (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) in its place, which prohibits the use of operating nearly any kind of motorized vehicle while impaired, according to the Ohio Bar.

The "Anchorman" actor was pulled over in Lawrence County on June 4 after officers witnessed a few "lane violations" while he was driving, and Koechner reportedly refused a breathalyzer test.

If Koechner is found guilty of the misdemeanor crime, he could face "a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months,' according to Ohio laws.

"Alcohol… glossy eyes. I could smell the alcohol when I walked up to the car," one of the officers could be heard saying in body camera footage.

A rep for the actor had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

The first officer on scene debriefed another responding officer, who said Koechner was from "California… says he’s going to Comic-Con in West Virginia."

As the patrolman walked up to the car, he said: "Oh God, You can smell it from here."

Koechner told the trooper he was traveling from the Cincinnati airport before recalling specific stops on his route prior to being pulled over.

"How much have you had to drink tonight?"

"One," Koechner said.

"One beer, or one shot of liquor or what?" the officer asked.

"No, no. One beer," Koechner clarified before he was recognized by the officer, and then asked to step out of his vehicle and walk on the highway to the second patrol vehicle.

Koechner was asked if he required the use of contact lenses, was in relatively good health, on medications or previously suffered head injuries. He answered "no" to each question.

The patrol officer began administering a field sobriety test and had Koechner follow the tip of a pen with his eyes without moving his head as vehicles flew by on the highway.

Koechner was then given detailed instructions to follow a heel-to-toe straight line involving nine steps, which he counted out loud for the officers.

At one point, Koechner was instructed to hold up one leg and count by the thousands with his arms in the air.

He was then asked to walk back to the patrol car, and the officer placed him "under arrest for operating a vehicle while impaired."

A person convicted of OVI could also be fined up to $1,000 and undergo 500 hours of community service, in addition to a drivers' intervention program. A hearing is reportedly set for July 8.

Koechner was also charged with a DUI and hit-and-run stemming from a New Year's Eve arrest in Ventura County, California, in December 2021.

He's known for playing sports reporter Champ Kind alongside Will Ferrell in the 2004 film "Anchorman" and also starred in the 2013 sequel.

Koechner had a recurring role as Todd Packer on "The Office" and had been scheduled to host a trivia night for the show at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton, Ohio, on the night of his arrest.