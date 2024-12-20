DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: 5 ways for women to survive the holiday hustle: A perimenopause playbook

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For most, the Christmas season is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. But for many women, in addition to the usual hustle and bustle of it all, symptoms of perimenopause and menopause may lead to heightened challenges.

The hormonal fluctuations that occur during these years can intensify stress, disrupt sleep, and trigger mood swings—all while the holiday demands pile on. However, with the right strategies, you can enjoy the season while prioritizing your well-being. Here’s how to make it through with grace and grit.

1. Prioritize Self-Care Without Guilt

The holidays often come with pressure to meet everyone else’s expectations. For women in perimenopause, this can lead to burnout. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your routine. Whether it’s a 15-minute daily meditation, a brisk walk, or simply sitting quietly with a cup of herbal tea, small moments for yourself can help balance your mood and energy levels.

Tip: Maca root, sage, ginkgo biloba and ginseng are natural herbs that may help with the brain fog and mood some women experience hormonal changes.

2. Reevaluate Traditions

Holiday traditions are wonderful, but they don’t have to be rigid. If certain rituals feel overwhelming, it’s okay to modify or simplify them. For example, consider a potluck instead of hosting a full dinner or opt for online gift shopping instead of enduring crowded stores. Also, it's OK to say no every now and then. Allow yourself to RSVP "decline" if you aren’t up for it. Sometimes a quiet night at home is exactly what you need.

Tip: Involve family members in creating new, less stressful traditions. This can also be a great way to pass on responsibilities and ease your load.

3. Stay Active

Exercise is one of the best ways to combat some of the most common perimenopause symptoms, including mood changes, weight gain, body aches and fatigue. Even during the busy holiday season, try to keep up with regular physical activity.

Tip: Make exercise festive! Go for a walk to see holiday lights, do some lunges while watching a holiday movie classic, or dance to some seasonal tunes.

4. Mind Your Diet

The holidays are synonymous with indulgent foods, but certain foods can make perimenopause symptoms worse, especially sugary treats, caffeine, and alcohol, as these can trigger hot flashes, disrupt sleep, and heighten anxiety.

Perimenopause is a time when your body is going through numerous changes. Because of those changes, your body could use a little bit more of certain nutrients, specifically foods rich in protein, calcium, omega fatty acids and fiber, all of which can help with mood, muscle mass and inflammation.

Tip: Incorporate nutrient-dense foods like salmon, leafy greens, cow’s milk, tofu, and other superfoods that support hormonal health. If you’re hosting, include dishes that align with your dietary needs.

5. Prioritize Sleep

Sleep disturbances are common during perimenopause, and the holiday madness can make matters worse. Without good sleep, physical and mental health suffer. Establish a consistent bedtime routine and create a sleep-friendly environment by keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.

Pro Tip: Avoid late-night screen time, because the blue light from phones, computers and television can interfere with the body’s natural sleep cycle. Be sure to power down all electronics at least an hour before bed and consider reading a book. If you need extra help falling asleep, passionflower leaf, ashwagandha root, magnolia bark extract, and melatonin are natural herbs that may help.

The holidays don’t have to be a season of stress and overwhelm. By prioritizing your health, setting boundaries, and leaning on your support network, you can not only survive the holiday season, but thrive.

Remember, Christmas time and the holiday season are about joy and connection—and that starts with taking care of you. Intrinsically, as women, we want to do everything and support everyone else, but if we don’t take care of ourselves, we won’t be there for anyone else.

