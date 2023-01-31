Amy Duggar King says her cousins couldn't watch 'VeggieTales' over fears they'd think 'vegetables talk'

Amy Duggar King claimed this week that her cousins were not allowed to watch the Christian cartoon series "VeggieTales" as kids because their parents did not want them thinking "vegetables talk."

"I remember the time I brought over ‘VeggieTales’ so that my cousins could at least see a cartoon," King wrote on her social media this week. "A CHRISTIAN, wholesome cartoon. I was told: ‘'VeggieTales’ are not welcome at our house. I do not want my kids thinking vegetables talk.'"

Her cousins were the focus of the TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting" and were involved in the religiously conservative Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which King called a "damaging cult."

"Being bold this year and just not holding back!" King wrote on Instagram.

"I was never apart of the IBLP officially but I was around family members who were very much involved and on the board of it," King continued. "I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth and expose the damaging cult that IBLP is."

She added, "I kid you not I was told this years ago…"

The church reportedly urges followers to avoid dating, dancing, popular culture and women to be submissive to men.

It was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961. Gothard stepped down in 2014 after being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

King previously spoke out after her cousin Josh Duggar, 34, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

On the day he was sentenced, King tweeted, "This is the day that smug gross smile slowly fades as he gets locked away."

In December, she tweeted, "Sad disgusting human beings who watch children being abused or who create such disgusting material should be locked up and never released back into society."