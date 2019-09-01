'American Pie' singer Don McLean spending fortune on 25-year-old girlfriend: report

He's the man who gave us folk-rock classic "American Pie" back in 1971 — but Don McLean's new girlfriend wasn't even born when he released his number one hit.

Yet Paris Dylan, 25, is enjoying a fabulous lifestyle with her boyfriend — who is 48 years her senior — with the pair blowing $303,000 on holidays in the past year.

The pair met when Dylan, who previously worked as a Playboy model, was hired to manage 73-year-old McLean's social media accounts in early 2016, confirming their relationship months later with a cozy selfie.

DON MCLEAN EARNS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, HAS IT RESCINDED

It came just months after McLean's finalized his divorce to his second wife, Patrisha Shnier, 59, who had accused McLean of multiple incidents of “rage and controlling behavior” during their marriage.

Talking about Dylan in a recent interview, McLean said: "She was a big fan of mine and I fell for her."

Now, the couple travels the world together — dining at exclusive restaurants, holidaying in destinations like Hawaii and splashing the cash on five-star hotels, high-end restaurants and designer clothes.

The pair travel first class or on private jets whenever they go away.

It's estimated that this year their extensive travel has cost over $303,000.

This includes $7,300-a-pop hotels and the lease of private jets, which cost a minimum of $18,200.

"I have a great girlfriend and she travels everywhere with me," McLean said last month.

DON MCLEAN'S MUCH-YOUNGER GAL PAL, PARIS DYLAN, POSTS STEAMY PIC

"We went to 85 cities last year and we'll go to around 85 this year. We go everywhere together and she's so helpful. She does everything I need, we have a very good situation."

On their trips, the couple, who are currently in the UK on tour, only stay in the private suites of luxury hotels — like the $7,300 per night Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel.

They also dine at top restaurants and were recently spotted at La Grenouille, in New York City, which specializes in gourmet French cuisine.

The set menu is $415 for two people, or around $608 with wine.

During a recent trip to France, the lingerie model, who often posts snaps of herself on private planes, enjoyed visits to the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Versailles.

She posted a photo of her and McLean standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, along with a red heart emoji and captioned it: “A dream with my love."

DON MCLEAN DATING ASPIRING MODEL

The pair also made stops in Norway, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on their way back to the US.

While McLean rehearses on tour, his girlfriend often spends the day shopping at high-end retailers such as Prada and Gucci.

The 25-year-old is frequently pictured with shopping bags from high-end retailers, such as Christian Louboutin, where shoes range from $600 to $2,300.

She also seems to be a lover of Italian clothing brand Valentino, and recently posed in their $790 Rockstud patent leather heels.

Paris also shops at Hermes — one of the world's most expensive fashion labels, loved by the Kardashians.

She summed up her love for the brand by simply captioning an image of a Hermes shopping bag, "Yum."

The model, who also owns a pair of $851 Prada trainers, recently posed with a $1,215 red Gucci bag, a Gucci shopping bag and $730 Gucci heels.

DON MCLEAN, WIFE REACH $10 MILLION DIVORCE SETTLEMENT

Dylan recently filmed her man and hit-maker Ed Sheeran backstage at a charity concert singing an acoustic duet of Don's hit "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)," which went viral.

"That wouldn't be out there for people to see without her," insists tech-averse McLean.

The pair often hang out in the studio and dine with the likes of Sheeran and fellow legendary rockers, such as Roger Daltrey from The Who.

"Paris loves a lot of artists," says McLean, before adding tongue-in-cheek. "I'm not her only love; she's got many others."

Dylan has also shared snaps of herself arm-in-arm with rocker Alice Cooper and one with Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino.

DON MCLEAN STEPS OUT WITH PARIS DYLAN, WHO'S MORE THAN 45 YEARS YOUNGER THAN HE IS

DON MCLEAN TELLS ALL

When they are not on the road, the couple is usually holed up in McLean's 300-acre estate in Maine or in one of his other sprawling mansions in California.

Dylan frequently shares snaps of herself at the various homes, by the pool in her bikinis — and with her beloved chihuahua, Tiki.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's not clear whether she's still working as his social media manager — but she's certainly cemented her position as McLean's Miss American Pie.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.