Don McLean's much younger gal pal, Paris Dylan, posts steamy pic

Don McLean's girlfriend Paris Dylan isn't holding back with her steamy, new photo on social media.

On Friday, the 24-year-old aspiring model went on Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a very revealing black and red one-piece outfit.

"Per Aspera Ad Inferi 🤘🏻🖤 #ghostband #tobiasforge," she captioned the snap, referring to the Swedish rock band Ghost's 2013 song.

Last October, the “American Pie” singer appeared to confirm his relationship with Dylan after the two were rumored to be an item.

At the time, McLean, 73, and Dylan posted photos of their trip to Paris on both their social media accounts.

“A dream,” Dylan captioned a photo of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. McLean tweeted the same photo on his Twitter account.

People reported Dylan — who was previously at the center of one of MTV’s “Catfish’s” most elaborate episodes involving NBA star Chris “Birdman” Andersen — had been accompanying the singer during his tour through Europe.

It's not immediately clear how the two met but Dylan and McLean have been posting photos together since Nov. 2016. They were first linked in March when they were seen in the United Kingdom together, according to People.

McLean was married to his first wife Carol Sauvion from 1969 to 1972. He married Patrisha Shnier in 1987 and they divorced in 2016.

