American Idol Semifinals: Tenna Torres Astounds With Vocals

The pressure was full on during the sudden-death rounds of “American Idol” Wednesday night, where fans got to see the semifinalists battle it out at the Mirage hotel in Las Vegas.

Queens native Tenna Torres left the judges in awe with her smooth and emotional performance of Natasha Bedingfield’s song “Incompatible.”

“You reminded me why I fell in love with your voice before,” said rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Something of the tone of your voice reminds me of the 1980’s R&B singers. There is no tone like that in the business right now.”

Latina songstress Mariah Carey actually agreed with Minaj this time around (the pop stars usually spend their time going at each other) saying that Torres was “naturally giving a beautiful, pure performance.”

Veteran “American Idol” judge and music producer Randy Jackson was so impressed he said Torres might just win the competition.

“This is the star of the night!” Jackson yelled. “This is how you do it! What I loved is that you connected with the emotion of the song. This is what becoming the next ‘American Idol’ is all about. I loved it!”

Torres, 28, who got her voice in shape at the singing camp called Camp Mariah when she was a teenager, said she felt like the “underdog” of the competition because she is one of the older contenders.

As for country music star, Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban, the singer said he loved “the diversity” of Torres’ voice.

Throughout the next two weeks, the final 40 contestants (20 guys and 20 ladies) will be going at it but only get one opportunity.

“One song, one choice, no mercy,” said “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

