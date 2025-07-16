‘American Idol’ exec moved to LA neighborhood 'to be safe’ before double homicide: family friend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ENCINO, Calif. – "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their Los Angeles mansion on Monday — a property with a dark past and a recent history of break-ins.

The couple "moved to Encino because they wanted to be safe" and had no known enemies, a close family friend told Fox News Digital.

During an emotional interview, their longtime friend — who asked to remain unnamed — explained that just weeks before their murder, the couple's home was broken into. Kaye and Deluca increased their security, hoping to prevent it from happening again.

"They added spikes to the top of the fence… They had spikes on the other side of the fence, and obviously updated their video surveillance as well. They had video surveillance already."

When Fox News Digital asked what Kaye and Deluca had previously said about the first break-in attempt, the friend said they suspected the person wouldn't "be back" after they ramped up their security.

"Their dog woke them up in the middle of the night... That's what ran them off. I think they actually broke a glass… but I think they said they broke a glass and the dog started barking, and the people ran off."

He added that the couple were "two of the nicest people you'll ever meet."

"Nothing negative about them whatsoever," the close family friend described the couple.

He shared that he spoke with Kaye and Deluca nearly a week before their harrowing double homicide. The family friend told Fox News Digital of fond memories of the couple, and spoke of how talented they were.

"They were living life to the fullest. They travel a lot. They have some great animals. They have a dog. They have an amazing bird that does tricks. They have a turtle that they found at their first house they bought when they moved to LA, and they've taken their turtle with them every place," he said.

"Very talented people too. Robin has excelled in her job. Tom's a great songwriter, producer in his own right. And they're just really wonderful people."

The Los Angeles mansion, which the couple purchased in 2023, previously belonged to rapper Juice WRLD.

The rapper died of an accidental overdose in 2019 after reportedly ingesting Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them, while federal agents searched his private jet at a Chicago airport.

After his death, the Encino property was rented out before eventually being sold to Kaye and Deluca in 2023.

Their deaths come amid a troubling string of high-profile break-ins in the area.

In May, actor Anthony Anderson’s home — also in Encino — was broken into by three men while he attended a charity fundraiser in Palm Springs. Police said at the time no arrests had been made in connection to that case, according to ABC News.

Last August, another family in Encino fell victim to the wave of burglaries sweeping through the San Fernando Valley. Investigators said at the time that there were at least 15 break-ins in the area over the past month, according to FOX 11.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department is continuing their investigation into the harrowing murders of Kaye and Deluca.

LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan provided an update to Fox News Digital on the next steps in the investigation after the suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, was arrested for double homicide — crimes that at this point in the investigation appear to be random.

"He was arrested from his place of residence. Over near the 19,000 block of Van Owen Street. He was arrested without incident," Golan told Fox News Digital.

"He did not provide any statements at this time, and investigators plan on filing charges for murder against him."

At the home of the murder suspect, a family spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Sorry for everything that has happened. And sorry for the couple that lost their lives."

Golan explained that his team is now putting the case together to present it to the district attorney's office for further consideration, but at this time, "there's no motive."

He pointed out that the suspect was identified through surveillance video, as well as forensic evidence that was at the scene that police had "expedited analysis" on.

LAPD officials said the double homicide of Kaye and Deluca, who were found with multiple gunshot wounds, appeared to be a random act of violence.

Kaye and Deluca, were found dead inside their home after officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Both victims were 70.

It is believed the murders may have occurred on July 10 after the investigation revealed the LAPD had received two calls that day reporting a possible burglary suspect at the house around 4 p.m., according to police.