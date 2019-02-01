Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' private investigators question mistress' brother over leaked texts: report

Just a day after reports emerged that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had launched a private investigation into who leaked his racy texts to mistress Lauren Sanchez last month, a new report on Thursday said his top security consultant has questioned Sanchez’s own brother.

Gavin de Becker, Bezos’ private security person, told The Daily Beast that the investigation into the leaked pictures and texts have led to look at Michael Sanchez, the brother of Bezos’ lover.

Becker told the media outlet that Sanchez is among the people his team is looking at, and that the investigation so far strongly suggests that whoever did it had strong “political motives.”

“Michael Sanchez has been among the people we’ve been speaking with and looking at.”

Bezos is said to be funding the probe, and two sources familiar with the investigation told the website that Sanchez himself suggested the “deep state” may be involved and that the National Security Agency may have hacked Bezos’ phone.

The Daily Beast reported that investigators have not seriously considered this suggestion.

Bezos, 55, tweeted last month that he and his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie, were divorcing.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," Bezos wrote. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” read the statement signed by both of them."

But after the statement was issued, reports swirled that Bezos had been seeing television anchor Sanchez.

The National Enquirer, the tabloid responsible for publishing the texts, has been a harsh critic of Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, calling him a "schmuck" in one article.

The National Enquirer's chief executive, David, Pecker is reportedly a longtime pal of President Trump, who has butted heads with The Post, and who tweeted a gleeful message about the scandal when it broke.

Investigators are reportedly looking into anyone with both political ties and access to Bezos' or Sanchez's phones in the probe.

