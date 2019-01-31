Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos investigating who leaked racy texts to Lauren Sanchez

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has launched an inquiry to find out how the National Enquirer got hold of his racy text messages to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, The Daily Beast reports.

JEFF BEZOS, WORTH $137 BILLION, TO DIVORCE WIFE OF 25 YEARS

Earlier this month, the tabloid published the contents of lovey-dovey messages from the billionaire to his married new squeeze and reported that he had sent her nude pictures of himself.

Now, the Beast reports that Bezos is funding an inquiry into the leak — and is “increasingly convinced that political motives are behind the disclosure.” It says that the probe has so far ruled out the possibility his phone was hacked, and investigators have “not uncovered evidence” that Sanchez was involved in the leak.

JEFF BEZOS HAS NO PRENUP, $67 BILLION ON THE LINE

However, when the Enquirer story was published, sources close to its reporting operation told Page Six that the tab had got hold of the texts because Sanchez had “loose lips” and shared them with pals.

On Wednesday, Enquirer insiders said they stuck by that claim.

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast says that Bezos’ investigators believe that because the story showed up in the National Enquirer it suggests that it’s a right-wing hatchet job on the liberal Bezos (who owns the Washington Post).

FRIEND OF LAUREN SANCHEZ 'SHOCKED' THAT SHE'S DATING JEFF BEZOS

They point out that the Enquirer has long been an ally of President Trump.

But a source told us that this theory is just a weird conspiracy.

JEFF BEZOS' NEW GIRLFRIEND LAUREN SANCHEZ HAS A LONG LIST OF HOLLYWOOD CREDITS

The relationship between Trump and the tabloid was seriously tested last year after its chairman, David Pecker, was granted immunity to testify in the investigation into whether the Enquirer paid Playmate Karen McDougal to stop her from claiming that she had an affair with Trump.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.