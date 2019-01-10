Jeff Bezos’ reported girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's friend ‘shocked’ by reports pair were secretly dating

Friends of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' rumored girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were shocked when news of the alleged pair dating broke after Bezos announced he and wife MacKenzie were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

Within hours, Page Six reported that the richest man in the world was secretly dating Sanchez, a former TV anchor and wife of Patrick Whitesell, powerhouse Hollywood agent for the likes of Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman and more A-listers.

AMAZON'S JEFF BEZOS HAS NO PRENUP, $67B ON THE LINE: REPORT

However, the news of Bezos’, 54, and Sanchez’s, 49, discreet romance came as a surprise to many who knew the brunette bombshell, a licensed helicopter pilot who served as an aerial filming consultant on films including Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

“This whole thing came as a huge shock for many of us who knew Lauren,” a source close to the former “Good Day LA” co-host told Fox News exclusively. She was always the smartest person in the room and relished in her opportunities to showcase her many talents to everyone.”

JEFF BEZOS DIVORCE BEGS THE QUESTION: IS THERE A RIGHT WAY TO DIVORCE?

Sanchez was the first host of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2005, and worked as an entertainment reporter and correspondent for “Extra” from 2011 to 2017, however despite the shocking reports surrounding her relationship with the brown box boss, those close to her have a hard time believing she is the blame for Bezos’ split from his wife as suggested on the cover of the National Enquirer – and say that she regularly exuded a beaming personality that was infectious to anyone she encountered.

“I don’t think she would ever put herself, her family or anyone else’s family in jeopardy for a fling -- she always put her kids before anything else,” the source maintained. “Regardless of what did or didn’t happen, Lauren is a catch for anyone and her attitude and personality permeated the room.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanchez and Whitesell married in 2005, but have yet to formally file for divorce. They share two young children, and Sanchez also has a teenage son from her first marriage to former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.