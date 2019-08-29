'Amazing Race Canada' contestant Kenneth McAlpine dies while hiking on 28th birthday

A beloved former "Amazing Race Canada" contestant was found dead on a mountain in British Columbia on Tuesday.

Kenneth McAlpine suffered a "substantial fall" while hiking alone on his 28th birthday on Mount Gimli in the province's Kootenay region, his family said. Rescue teams launched a search for McAlpine after he failed to return home on time.

'AMAZING RACE' CONTESTANT JIM RAMAN DEAD AT 42

McAlpine's father, Malcolm McAlpine, told Canada's Global News his son lived life to the fullest.

"He packed a lot in, that’s for sure," he said. "He embraced life, he was brave, and he was a pretty cool guy. Someone told me, ‘He was the kind of guy you’d want your daughter to marry.' Everyone loved him. He made his mark.”

'LOVE ISLAND' STAR MIKE THALASSITIS DIED BY SUICIDE AFTER COCAINE, ALCOHOL BINGE: REPORT

"The Amazing Race Canada" — for which McAlpine competed in 2017 during the show's fifth season, finishing in second place — said they're "heartbroken over the loss" of McAlpine.

"Part of TEAM GIVE'R, Kenneth’s infectious personality left a lasting impression not only on us, but with viewers across the country. His family and friends are in our thoughts and hearts during this difficult time," read a post on the show's Facebook page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Working as a chef at Gabriella's Restaurant at the time of his death, McAlpine was described by his boss, Gabriella Lapointe, as a great cook who "loved" the mountains where he died. She said, “Kenneth was one of the most awesome people that we have had the opportunity to work with and know."

The coroner's office is investigating McAlpine's death. He fell roughly 823 feet while hiking, according to South Columbia Search and Rescue's Mike Hudson. He told CBC News Mount Gimli is a "super popular" hiking and climbing area for experienced climbers.