Amanda Bynes says she's receiving therapy in 'transitional living' program after 2 months in treatment

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amanda Bynes revealed she's receiving therapy and is living in "transitional" housing following two months of treatment.

The troubled child actress took to her Instagram on Saturday to provide an update on her mental health, relationship status and her professional goals.

"Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!" the "She's the Man" actress captioned a selfie.

Bynes, 34, went on to explain that she's currently in "transitional living" and receiving therapy "during the week."

The former Nickelodeon star also informed her followers that she's still engaged "to tha love of my life" Paul Michael, whom she introduced her fans to on Instagram months ago.

Bynes said claimed she's back to studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, which she previously attended. She said she hopes to get a "4.0 GPA" and is interested in running her own fashion business one day.

AMANDA BYNES SAYS SHE'S BEEN SOBER FOR 'OVER A YEAR' IN APOLOGY VIDEO FOR INFAMOUS 2013 TWITTER RANT

"Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she wrote.

In the selfie posted to her account, Bynes' heart-shaped face tattoo and nose ring are visible. The star is wearing a white T-shirt that says the word "active" on it.

Back in March, Bynes left fans confused when she posted an ultrasound to her Instagram, claiming she was pregnant. At the time, she also claimed she was at a sober living facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post has since been deleted from her account. In a statement to Fox News at the time, the star's attorney, David Esquibias, told us, "Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility."

Esquibias also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."