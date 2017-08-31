All-female 'Lord of the Flies' remake planned

They're making another "Lord of the Flies" movie but with one big twist — this time it will be a group of girls stranded on the island, not boys.

There have been two "Lord of the Flies" movies so far, the first in 1963 and the second in 1990, both of which were based on the book written by William Golding in 1954.

“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” writer and director of the upcoming film, David Siegel, told Deadline.

“It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grown-ups before they were marooned.”

Interestingly, author William Golding, who died in 1993, said an all-female version of "Lord of the Flies" would never work.

“If you, as it were, scaled down human beings, scaled down society, if you land with a group of little boys, they are more like a scaled-down version of society than a group of little girls would be,” Golding said.

“Don’t ask me why, and this is a terrible thing to say because I’m going to be chased from hell to breakfast by all the women who talk about equality — this is nothing to do with equality at all. I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been. But one thing you cannot do with them is take a bunch of them and boil them down, so to speak, into a set of little girls who would then become a kind of image of civilization, of society."

As you can imagine, Twitter users had a lot of feelings about the female version of the film when it was announced.

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.