Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria ponder 'ups and sad downs' on 12th wedding anniversary ahead of his criminal trial

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary Sunday with little fanfare as the Emmy Award-winning actor prepares to head to trial next week for involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin, 66, shared a carousel of images from their wedding day on social media, and included a recent selfie of the couple.

"Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream," he wrote. "Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats."

He added, "In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift."

ALEC BALDWIN DENIED MOTION TO DISMISS MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES IN ACTOR'S LATEST EFFORT OVER 'RUST' CASE

Hilaria rested her head on Alec's shoulder in a selfie shared on Instagram alongside a tribute penned to her husband.

JON GOSSELIN TELLS ALEC BALDWIN REALITY TV IS A BAD IDEA: 'RUN THE OTHER WAY'

"Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards," she wrote.

"We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day. How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec."

Hilaria added, "I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again…. i want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community. I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure."

Earlier this month, Alec Baldwin announced his family was diving into the reality realm with their own TLC show premiering in 2025, tentatively coined, "The Baldwins."

Alec and Hilaria announced their new venture on Instagram in a video featuring a chaotic scene with several little ones running around the house. The couple attempted to echo "We are the Baldwins" with their seven kids with little success while snapping a family portrait.

"And we're coming to TLC. God help you all," Alec added.

While the inside look into Baldwin's life at home won't premiere for another year, it remains to be seen if cameras will be rolling when the award-winning actor goes to trial next month for involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied another one of the "30 Rock" actor's attempts to get rid of the charges that could land him behind bars for a maximum of 18 months, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding discharged on the "Rust" film set.

His legal team filed a fifth bid to have the involuntary manslaughter charges dropped while his legal team finished up arguments in the June 21 and June 24 hearings.

His lawyers requested an order dismissing the indictment with prejudice in an expedited motion for relief. They argued that the state violated discovery obligations by not immediately disclosing "critical evidence" deemed favorable to Baldwin's defense, that "fundamentally reshapes the way Baldwin would have prepared for trial."

During the June 21 hearing, Judge Sommer also ruled that the state could not compel "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed to testify at Baldwin's upcoming trial. However, Gutierrez Reed's testimony from her own nearly two-week-long trial will likely be used in the prosecution's case against the actor.

Gutierrez Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March after a jury found that the "Rust" armorer was responsible for the gun that discharged a live bullet on the Western film set that killed Hutchins. She was sentenced to the maximum of 18 years behind bars and is currently appealing her conviction.

Gutierrez Reed was also found not guilty of evidence tampering, a charge she received in 2023 after investigators accused her of passing off a bag of cocaine on the day of the fatal set shooting.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin July 9, and the trial is expected to last through July 19. If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.