‘AGT: Extreme’ contestant Jonathan Goodwin told fiancee Amanda Abbington she could leave him after accident

"America’s Got Talent: Extreme" contestant Jonathan Goodwin revealed in a recent television interview that he told his fiancée Amanda Abbington that she could end their relationship after his near-fatal accident.

In October 2021, the contestant lost a kidney, severed his spinal cord, broke both his shoulder blades, shattered both his legs and suffered third degree burn, which left him paralyzed.

Goodwin explained in the couple’s first interview since the accident that he left the fate of their relationship up to the "Sherlock" actress.

"I said 'you have a get out of jail free card', if you want to walk away, then I completely understand," Goodwin said on "Lorraine" Friday morning.

"She told me not to be so stupid, and that was that," he added.

Abbington chimed in and said, "We are closer and tighter than ever, and we just have this unspoken thing. Everyday is a joy, it's just fun, we have the best time."

Goodwin and Abbington then shared how the couple met, with Goodwin explaining, "We'd known each other for a while, but never met. We chatted on social media and what not, and eventually we swapped numbers and arranged to have a call, and that first call was seven hours.

"Then Amanda was in Vienna working, so I flew to Vienna to meet her for the first time, after a month of chatting, and we were engaged within half an hour."

Despite the outcome that the stunt caused him, Goodwin stays positive about his future.

"The surgeon that did my spinal operation said that it was basically the worst he'd ever seen", Jonathan explained to the talk show host. "So, the prognosis is that unless there is some sort of amazing thing that happens, then this is me from here on out."

He added: "I'm not down about it. Obviously, I've lost a huge amount, but I always say, you [Lorraine] as an able-bodied person, there are millions of things that you could do in your life that you will never do, and you don't wake up sad about that. You get up and you think about the things you're going to do, and it's the same for me."

In a statement obtained by Fox News after the accident occurred, a representative for Goodwin said, "During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

The stunt Goodwin performed took a horrific turn when the swaying cars crashed into one another, with Goodwin in between them, sources at the time claimed. The cars then allegedly erupted "in a gigantic fireball," causing the stunt performer to fall to the ground and hit his head.

Production has since been suspended on "AGT: Extreme."

