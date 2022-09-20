Expand / Collapse search
Adam Levine, married father of two, accused of sending flirtatious messages to two women

The Maroon 5 frontman was accused of having an affair while his wife, Behati Prinsloo, is expecting their third child

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Adam Levine is being accused of sending flirtatious messages via Instagram to two women. 

On Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh created a TikTok video claiming she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. After calling things off, she claims, he allegedly reached out to her to ask if it would be OK if he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, name their third child after her.

Levine has since denied the affair but admitted he "crossed the line."

Now, another woman is speaking out, sharing alleged messages from Levine, including one that said, "I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right?" according to Page Six.

ADAM LEVINE DENIES AFFAIR AFTER CHEATING RUMORS, BUT ADMITS HE ‘CROSSED A LINE’

Two new women have accused Adam Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, of sending them flirtatious messages.

Two new women have accused Adam Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, of sending them flirtatious messages. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The woman shared on TikTok that she has "a lot more messages" from the star but has opted not to share them as they are "not appropriate."

"A lot of my friends knew, and they were shocked," she said. "I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this."

The second woman, comedian Maryka, took to her Instagram story Tuesday to share her alleged direct messages from Levine. The first message from him said, "I’m now obsessed with you."

"Dude aren’t you like married," Maryka responded, in which Levine allegedly replied, "Yes but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away."

Sumner Stroh, right, accused the Maroon 5 frontman of having a year-long affair, which he denied.

Sumner Stroh, right, accused the Maroon 5 frontman of having a year-long affair, which he denied. (Getty Images/Sumner Stroh Instagram)

Alongside the image of the messages, Maryka wrote, "#exposeadamlevine."

A representative for Levine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

ADAM LEVINE’S WIFE BEHATI PRINSLOO REVEALS HER REACTION TO SINGER LEAVING ‘THE VOICE’

The singer has not addressed the two new claims of flirtatious activity, but he did take to Instagram on Tuesday to deny Stroh’s affair allegations.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the 43-year-old said on his Instagram story. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with Levine's third child. They already share two daughters, Dusty and Gio.

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with Levine's third child. They already share two daughters, Dusty and Gio. (Getty Images)

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine, who is married to former Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, is expecting his third child with his wife of eight years. Prinsloo shared the news to her Instagram, just days before Stroh released her bombshell video.

A source on behalf of Prinsloo told People magazine Tuesday that Levine is "trying his best to make things better."

Adam Levine is reportedly trying "his best to make things better" with Prinsloo.

Adam Levine is reportedly trying "his best to make things better" with Prinsloo. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

"He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though," a source told the outlet, adding that Prinsloo is still "100% committed to her family."

"Adam is very understanding about her feelings," the source added. "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."

Another source told the outlet that Levine is "is committed to Behati and wants to make things work." 

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

