"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth got candid about how she has been affected by menopause.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress shared a video in which she was lifting weights, doing lunges and using exercise machines while working out at a gym. She revealed that exercising regularly has become challenging due to menopause.

"happy tuesday. i’m going to be real honest with you…i’ve been struggling with working out recently. my travel and work schedule, my body pain , not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally," Garth wrote in the caption of the clip, set to Shania Twain's hit song, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"



She continued, "here’s the deal… i stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. i know i’ll always feel better from doing it. but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times."

"i forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course i’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how i’d like to (or expect to)," Garth added.

"i have to remind myself to give myself some grace! i’m doing the best i can & that makes me feel a little better."

The "What I Like About You" alum noted that "working out gets challenging as we age" and inquired about how her fans have been handling "these human changes."

Garth then asked her followers to share their tips and tricks in the comments, adding, "i need them just as much as we all do," along with prayer hands emoji.

The actress is the mother to daughters Luca Bella, 27, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. Garth was previously married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996. In 2015, she wed actor Dave Abrams.

On Wednesday, Garth opened up about experiencing menopause during an episode of her podcast, "I Chose Me." She took to Instagram to share a clip from the episode, "I Choose…Destigmatizing Menopause with Dr. Mary Claire Haver."

During the episode, Garth and Haver, an OB-GYN and author of the bestselling book "The New Menopause," delved into the topic of menopause and its accompanying symptoms.

"On the pod this week I am joined by menopause maven Dr. Mary Claire Haver to have a deep discussion about menopause. We talk about everything from brain fog to hot flashes to low libido and more," Garth wrote in the caption.

"Gone are the days of not talking about this!" she added. "I am excited to amplify this conversation and have an open discussion about something all of us women will eventually go through!"

In the video that Garth shared, she and Haver addressed the effects of brain fog.

"I feel like the brain fog is another just silent struggle that people don't understand," Garth said.

"It happens to me at least three times a day where I walk into a room and I have no idea why I'm in there. That's brain fog."

Haver agreed, adding, "Or you can't find a word, or you can't remember a name … and these things happen to us from time to time.

"But when it becomes a pattern and, all of a sudden, you're questioning your judgment — one in five women are quitting their jobs at our age because of this," she added. "It's so bad."

"Because they feel inadequate," Garth said.

"Physicians, who require lots of cognitive ability — our physicians are really struggling and hitting a wall, hitting a wall at work," Haver said.

"It's scary," Garth said.