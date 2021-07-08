8 of Bill Cosby's accusers say they're 'stunned,' 'disgusted' by his prison release

Eight women who previously accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault spoke out about the "anger" they’re feeling now that he is out of prison.

Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court last week after it found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The disgraced actor had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

Although Cosby, 83, continues to deny any allegations of non-sonsensual sex or drugging women, eight of his previous accusers sat down for an interview with NBC Nightly News’ Kate Snow for a follow-up interview to her 2015 conversation with 20 fellow accusers.

The women described being "shocked," "stunned," "disgusted" and more at hearing the news that the man they allege assaulted them is free.

"The anger just kept growing and growing," Victoria Valentino began. "I’m angry at the legal system. We put our necks on the line and then the legal system yanked the rug out from under us."

She added: "We are revictimized time and time again throughout the whole judicial process."

Kathy McKeeI went as far as to allege that the famous comedian bought his way out of his situation, arguing that his money helped him through the entire legal process.

Another of the eight women noted that she fears the situation will prove to young women who are afraid to tell their own stories of sexual assault that they will not be heard by the judicial system.

"I would say stay strong, stay faithful and talk, tell someone," she said. "And if that person doesn’t listen, keep on telling until someone does."

Lili Bernard noted that, although Cosby being out of prison is not an ideal outcome, the impact of his conviction cannot be fully undone.

"Nothing can change the fact that a jury of his peers convicted him," she explained. "Nothing can change the fact that his own words convicted him."

Lise-Lotte Lubin, who testified against Cosby at his trial, in which he was accused of drugging and raping Constand in 2004, echoed those sentiments to Snow and said she doesn’t regret coming forward or testifying.

"Absolutely not, I would go back and do it again," she said. "This man has spent two years and nine months in jail, this man has lost his entire reputation, he’s lost every bit of credibility that he’s ever had."

The interview concluded with fellow accuser Janice Baker-Kinney describing the "sisterhood" among the women who have come forward to accuse the disgraced comedian of assault and misconduct. She noted that the situation has likely led to their passions for justice burning hotter than ever.

"This may be the kick-start that we need for more states to get involved," she concluded. "We’re just pissed off, and it’s relit this fire under us. We’re all angry now. It’s only going to reignite our passions for supporting others in the same position."

The former " Cosby Show " star was charged in late 2015, when a prosecutor armed with newly unsealed evidence — Cosby’s damaging deposition from her lawsuit — ordered his arrest just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

The trial judge had allowed just one other accuser to testify at Cosby’s first trial, when the jury deadlocked. However, he then allowed five other accusers to testify at the retrial about their experiences with Cosby in the 1980s.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that testimony tainted the trial, even though a lower appeals court had found it appropriate to show a signature pattern of drugging and molesting women.

