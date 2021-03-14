Noah Cyrus' 2021 Grammys dress goes viral

Noah Cyrus has done it again.

The young star is slowly becoming known for wearing unique get-ups to award shows that get people talking online, and the 2021 Grammy Awards are no exception.

For the Sunday night event, Cyrus, 21, arrived on the red carpet wearing an off-white gown with an extravagant, duvet-style cape and collar stretching above her head and beyond her shoulders.

The dress was designed by Schiaparelli.

To complete the ensemble, the songstress donned mismatched jewelry and wore her hair in a topknot.

Viewers had plenty to say about the outfit online.

"Noah cyrus has arrived dressed as a piece of popcorn," one fan wrote.

"Noah cyrus dressed like a used tissue," said another.

A third added: "Noah cyrus just reminded me that i need to change my pad."

"Not noah cyrus just using her bed cover as a dress," yet another joked.

However, some were pleased with what they saw as well.

"Noah Cyrus a F------ QUEEN!" said another.

"Noah Cyrus mesmerizes on the #GRAMMYs red carpet," a viewer wrote.

Yet another added: "Don’t know about y’all, but I’m actually totally digging Noah Cyrus’ #Grammys look."

Cyrus herself addressed the look on the red carpet as well.

Admitting that she's "obsessed" with the look, the "Make Me Cry" singer also revealed her father Billy Ray Cyrus' reaction to the dress.

"My dad texted my mom, 'She looks like an angel,'" she said, per E! News. "I was like, 'Thanks, dad.' Hi, dad, if you're watching."