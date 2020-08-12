’10’ star Bo Derek recalls becoming an icon, finding love with John Corbett

EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 41 years since Bo Derek turned heads for her bathing suit jog down the beach in 1979’s “10.”

Today, the actress is still stunned that the famous scene, where she’s sporting a flesh-toned swimsuit while her sun-streaked blonde mane is braided, made her an icon overnight.

“It was one of those moments where a fairy godmother comes in, taps you on the forehead with her magic wand and changes everything,” the 63-year-old told Fox News. “People say I’m an icon, whatever that means. I wouldn’t call myself that. I don’t take it personally. But I played a part that certainly became iconic for sure.”

While Derek has kept busy over the years pursuing films, it’s the romantic comedy about a Hollywood composer who goes through a mid-life crisis that many fans still recognize her for. The comedy also starred Dudley Moore, Julie Andrews, Robert Webber and Dee Wallace, among others. And she doesn’t mind it one bit.

“I’m grateful for the life I was given,” the star continued. “I feel very good about the decisions I’ve made. They weren’t always the most successful business decisions as far as money in the bank, but I had a blast making films and having my career on my own terms. And that business has been very good to me. And it has opened so many doors for me.”

While Derek has enjoyed plenty of success in Hollywood, she has also endured tragedy. John Derek, the actor-director who was her husband and mentor, passed away in 1998 at age 71. The couple tied the knot in 1976 and were together until his death from congestive heart failure.

“I’ve always been a fairly optimistic person, but it was a huge change, an enormous loss,” Derek recalled on losing her spouse. “The air just gets sucked out of the room when you lose your partner. So I wallowed in that for a while.”

“I didn’t expect to end up with anyone again,” she continued. “Some women want to pair up again right away. I didn’t. I remember consciously fashioning myself after some girlfriends that I have [who] are single and led very full, fantastic lives with friends and family and projects that they do. And that gave them happiness.”

But five years later, Derek said she ran into John Corbett -- and a romance blossomed. Derek insisted there’s no secret behind their decades-long relationship in Hollywood.

“It was just an attraction, a comfort,” she said. “He makes me laugh all the time. He’s full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there.”

“We’re starting to get a little more settled,” she chuckled.

Despite their successful union, Derek said she and the actor, 59, have no plans to marry anytime soon.

“I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful,” said Derek on walking down the aisle. “But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.”

In July, Derek appeared on talkshoplive, a live video streaming platform where she dished on her shampoo line for canines named Bo Derek Pet Care. Corbett, along with several of their animals, made an appearance.

“He’s funny,” said Derek. “He’s known for being in some of the greatest comedies of all time, so it comes naturally to him. I’m pleasant, but I don’t have that instinct. So when he found out I was doing it, the wheels started turning right away. He was great. And he’s so sweet to help out and make fun of the situation.”

One other thing Derek found comical was the idea of her life ever becoming a biopic. It’s one project fans shouldn’t expect Derek to dive into anytime soon - at least for now.

“That’s a funny question,” she said. “I think I don’t get stumped many often and I don’t get many new questions, but that is a new one for me. I never thought of that.”