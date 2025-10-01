Expand / Collapse search
Our favorite gifts for her are up to 63% off for Amazon's October Prime Days

Little luxuries to elevate her life are on sale now

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Find fitness, fashion and self-care gifts at great prices. (Fox News Composite)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kicked off today, and it’s the best time to check off some gifts for her. Whether she’s a fitness enthusiast, a total book lover or ready to upgrade her beauty essentials, the sale is full of great deals.

Shark FlexStyle: $249.99 (29% off)

Original price: $349.99

She’ll love the ease of styling her hair with this new tool.

She’ll love the ease of styling her hair with this new tool. (Amazon)

  • Best for: The woman who wants salon-quality hairstyles at home

Help her simplify her hair styling routine with the Shark FlexStyle, a powerful hair dryer that rotates and transforms into a versatile multistyler. She can switch between attachments to straighten, curl or enhance her natural texture. It dries hair quickly with low heat to protect hair — all in a light, compact tool.

Breville espresso machine: $399.95 (33% off)

Original price: $599.95

Give her the tools to make the perfect espresso at home.

Give her the tools to make the perfect espresso at home. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Coffee lovers who want to make espresso at home

This Breville machine makes cafe-quality espresso at home. It nails bean dose, pressure and temperature, plus the steam wand delivers silky microfoam for latte art. A quick heat-up and auto-purge mean it’s always ready for your next shot. It’s available in stainless steel or black sesame.

Mulberry silk pillowcase: $8.81 (27% off)

Original price: $11.99

Reduce frizz while you sleep with a silk pillowcase.

Reduce frizz while you sleep with a silk pillowcase. (Amazon)

  • Best for: People with long, fine or curly hair

This Mulberry silk pillowcase reduces friction on hair and skin, keeping frizz and creases to a minimum. It’s naturally cooling, too, ideal for hot sleepers and warm weather.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339.99 (24% off)

Original price: $449

Upgrade her e-reader to one that lets her take notes, too.

Upgrade her e-reader to one that lets her take notes, too. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Readers who like to underline, annotate or cross-reference texts frequently

If she loves reading and note-taking, the Kindle Scribe is a sleek digital notebook made for both. It feels like writing on paper, lets her mark up PDFs and features a glare-free, front-lit 10.2-inch display for comfortable reading anywhere.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven: $316 (34% off)

Original price: $459.95

This Dutch oven is cookware you’ll treasure for decades.

This Dutch oven is cookware you’ll treasure for decades. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Home cooks who want heirloom-quality cookware

The 7.25-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven is ready to use straight out of the box – no seasoning needed. Its enamel finish resists dulling, staining, chipping and cracking, and it retains heat beautifully for even cooking. It’s built to last a lifetime, which makes it a smart investment and a meaningful gift. Right now, the colors Cerise and Flame are on sale – a rare deal on this iconic piece.

LED light therapy mask: $299 (25% off)

Original price: $399

Help her achieve her skincare goals with a light therapy mask.

Help her achieve her skincare goals with a light therapy mask. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Skincare enthusiasts who want pro-grade treatments at home

This LED face mask is an easy-to-use at-home device that targets skin concerns like redness, acne and loss of firmness. It uses over 200 LED lights in a 360-degree design that reaches all corners of the face.

Walking pad: $97.49 (35% off)

Original price: $149.99

This treadmill is easy to move and a great way to stay on top of steps.

This treadmill is easy to move and a great way to stay on top of steps. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Walkers looking for a consistent way to meet step challenges

Looking for a way to help her achieve those cardio goals indoors? Check out this walking pad that is built for smooth steps thanks to a four-layer, shock-absorbing running belt and a strong (but silent) 2.5 HP motor. It can handle up to 330 pounds and even lets her choose between flat jogging or an incline run. It comes with a remote control for speed adjustments and displays all the important stats like distance, speed and calories.

Michael Kors crossbody wallet: $94.29 (63% off)

Original price: $258

This versatile bag can be worn across the body or used as a wallet.

This versatile bag can be worn across the body or used as a wallet. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Those who like to go hands-free

This Michael Kors crossbody wallet is ideal for concerts or game days. It’s compact enough for stadium security, with card slots and zip compartments to stay organized. The crossbody strap keeps her hands free, and the pouch fits easily into a larger bag when needed.

Oral-B iO 5 toothbrush: $89.99 (40% off)

Original price: $149.99

Get a dentist-like cleaning at home with the help of this brush.

Get a dentist-like cleaning at home with the help of this brush. (Amazon)

  • Best for: Those who value little luxuries

The Oral-B iO Series 5 is an everyday upgrade that makes a big difference. It delivers a deep, dentist-level clean with five customizable modes and connects to an app for real-time feedback. A built-in timer gently pulses every 30 seconds to keep her brushing routine on track.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

