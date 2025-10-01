Our favorite gifts for her are up to 63% off for Amazon's October Prime Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kicked off today, and it’s the best time to check off some gifts for her. Whether she’s a fitness enthusiast, a total book lover or ready to upgrade her beauty essentials, the sale is full of great deals.

Original price: $349.99

Best for: The woman who wants salon-quality hairstyles at home

Help her simplify her hair styling routine with the Shark FlexStyle, a powerful hair dryer that rotates and transforms into a versatile multistyler. She can switch between attachments to straighten, curl or enhance her natural texture. It dries hair quickly with low heat to protect hair — all in a light, compact tool.

Original price: $599.95

Best for: Coffee lovers who want to make espresso at home

This Breville machine makes cafe-quality espresso at home. It nails bean dose, pressure and temperature, plus the steam wand delivers silky microfoam for latte art. A quick heat-up and auto-purge mean it’s always ready for your next shot. It’s available in stainless steel or black sesame.

Original price: $11.99

Best for: People with long, fine or curly hair

This Mulberry silk pillowcase reduces friction on hair and skin, keeping frizz and creases to a minimum. It’s naturally cooling, too, ideal for hot sleepers and warm weather.

Original price: $449

Best for: Readers who like to underline, annotate or cross-reference texts frequently

If she loves reading and note-taking, the Kindle Scribe is a sleek digital notebook made for both. It feels like writing on paper, lets her mark up PDFs and features a glare-free, front-lit 10.2-inch display for comfortable reading anywhere.

Original price: $459.95

Best for: Home cooks who want heirloom-quality cookware

The 7.25-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven is ready to use straight out of the box – no seasoning needed. Its enamel finish resists dulling, staining, chipping and cracking, and it retains heat beautifully for even cooking. It’s built to last a lifetime, which makes it a smart investment and a meaningful gift. Right now, the colors Cerise and Flame are on sale – a rare deal on this iconic piece.

Original price: $399

Best for: Skincare enthusiasts who want pro-grade treatments at home

This LED face mask is an easy-to-use at-home device that targets skin concerns like redness, acne and loss of firmness. It uses over 200 LED lights in a 360-degree design that reaches all corners of the face.

Original price: $149.99

Best for: Walkers looking for a consistent way to meet step challenges

Looking for a way to help her achieve those cardio goals indoors? Check out this walking pad that is built for smooth steps thanks to a four-layer, shock-absorbing running belt and a strong (but silent) 2.5 HP motor. It can handle up to 330 pounds and even lets her choose between flat jogging or an incline run. It comes with a remote control for speed adjustments and displays all the important stats like distance, speed and calories.

Original price: $258

Best for: Those who like to go hands-free

This Michael Kors crossbody wallet is ideal for concerts or game days. It’s compact enough for stadium security, with card slots and zip compartments to stay organized. The crossbody strap keeps her hands free, and the pouch fits easily into a larger bag when needed.

Original price: $149.99

Best for: Those who value little luxuries

The Oral-B iO Series 5 is an everyday upgrade that makes a big difference. It delivers a deep, dentist-level clean with five customizable modes and connects to an app for real-time feedback. A built-in timer gently pulses every 30 seconds to keep her brushing routine on track.

