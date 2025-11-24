14 thoughtful gifts for those who are impossible to shop for – from in-laws to coworkers

Struggling to decide what to give those hard-to-shop-for people on your list? Don’t worry – whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your in-laws, coworkers, mail carrier or your child’s favorite teacher, we’ve rounded up thoughtful options at a variety of price points. Shop markdowns like 47% off Apple AirPods, 35% off Cozy Earth’s waffle robe, and 27% off on an Amazon Kindle before the holidays hit.

Less than $25

If your child has a favorite teacher or you have a regular babysitter, giving them a little something can show your appreciation. You don’t have to spend a ton – but these thoughtful gifts are all under $25.

Original price: $25.99

A mug warmer is the perfect gift for coffee drinkers who are sick of reheating their cups all day long. There are multiple temperatures to choose from and a four-hour automatic shutdown that keeps drinks from burning. Teachers, coworkers and everyone in between can simply plug in the mug warmer and save themselves from having to run to the microwave every hour.

Original price: $29.99

Looking for a good gift for your regular babysitter? Maybe something for your siblings who already have everything? A wearable blanket hoodie is the ultimate comfort gift. Lined with sherpa fleece, the oversized hoodie fits the laid-back mood of movie nights, reading on the couch or curling up by the fire. There are dozens of colors to choose from, so you can customize it to your giftee’s tastes.

Original price: $25

When in doubt, a Burt’s Bees gift set is appealing to a wide range of people. There’s a hand cream and foot cream bundle with lip balm and hand salve, an ideal option during colder seasons. Choose from a face mask bundle, a men’s grooming kit and different scented hand creams.

Original price: $34.99

Grandparents and other family members are sure to smile when they receive a personalized family calendar. Shutterfly’s modern collage wall calendar can be packed with family photos and the user will be shown step by step how to design. You can even choose your own fonts and special occasions to include on the calendar.

8 SITES WHERE YOU CAN ORDER HOLIDAY CARDS THAT DON'T COST A FORTUNE

$25 to $50

If you’re looking to spend a little more on your in-laws or distant family members, these gifts make a big impact, but won’t drain your wallet.

Original price: $64.99

A digital picture frame is a thoughtful gift for any family member. Using the Frameo app, you can send pictures and videos to the digital frame and all invited users can view them. The frame is able to hold more than 80,000 photos, allowing you to send as many pictures as you want. If your family members aren’t exactly tech-savvy, you can automatically adjust the frame for them, choose a slideshow mode, and teach them how to react to images using emojis. The frame also acts as an all-in-one hub that displays the time and weather.

Original price: $39.99

Although cash is the go-to gift for mail carriers, gifting a pair of rechargeable hand warmers also shows you care. Each hand warmer has three temperature settings, and they can quickly be recharged with a USB-C cord. The battery will last for up to 60 hours, making them ideal for workers who spend all day working in the cold.

Customized whiskey glasses make for a memorable gift for your boss, father-in-law or a picky sibling. Customize this set of four glasses with a simple monogram of their initials, or add your own design. Engraved right here in the U.S. for more than 20 years, you can be sure it’s a gift that will last.

Original price: $38

Everyone can upgrade to a new travel mug, and a Yeti Rambler is the best of the best. Choose from dozens of unique colors and get a mug made of durable stainless steel. A Yeti keeps drinks hot or cold for hours and is easy to wash – just stick it in the dishwasher. At 20 ounces, even the biggest caffeine-lover can get their daily fix.

THE BEST GIFTS UNDER $50 FOR EVERYONE ON YOUR LIST

$50 to $100

The $50 to $100 range is best reserved for coworkers you really like, in-laws and close friends.

Whether you’re participating in a Yankee Swap, need a gift for someone picky or just can’t think of what to get your boss, a Harry & David gourmet gift box offers delicious snacks anyone will appreciate. There are dozens of gift boxes to choose from, including a classic snack box. In the box, you’ll find a variety of nuts, cheeses, meats and jams. There’s also the Bear Creek box, which has nuts, cheese, fruit and cookies.

Original price: $138

Never know what to get your mother-in-law? This Cozy Earth waffle robe is the answer to your problems. It’s an ultra-absorbent robe made with a waffle weave that’s so soft, she’ll never want to take it off. Large pockets on the front are the perfect size for a book, phone and even a few snacks. Made from a blend of cotton and viscose from bamboo, this robe won’t pill and will hold its softness even after multiple washes.

Original price: $109.99

Instead of trying to guess what books your siblings or friends are into, gift a Kindle instead. The original Kindle provides 16 GB of storage, enough to hold thousands of books. With up to six weeks of battery life, even the most dedicated readers won’t have to charge their Kindle often. There are no distracting ads or a bright, glaring screen, just books in black and white that are easy on the eyes.

THE BEST GIFT WRAP, BAGS AND BOXES FOR HOLIDAY GIFTING MADE EASY

Original price: $129

Tech-lovers and music-lovers alike could use a pair of Apple AirPods 4. The latest AirPods have been redesigned for all-day comfort and greater stability. Upgrade your friends and family to these AirPods and provide a better listening experience and improved sound quality when on calls. The AirPods have a five-hour battery life, with an additional 30 hours of listening time when using the case. Since they’re dust- and sweat-proof, the AirPods are a strong choice for athletes and teens.

More than $100

Want to splurge on everyone in your life this year? Here are some gifts that show just how much you care.

Original price: $159.99

Trainers, siblings that frequent the gym and other gym buffs in your family will appreciate the healing effects of a TheraGun massager. It’s lightweight and designed to be easy to hold. Three speeds provide a customizable, therapeutic massage. You also get three attachments that focus on specific areas:one for aches and pains that are especially sensitive, one for a full body massage and one shaped like a thumb for lower back muscles.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $199

If anyone in your life is especially stressed or just likes to feel more relaxed, a Bearaby weighted blanket is the gift for them. Voted the best weighted blanket in 2024, Bearaby is made from 100% organic cotton. The knitted design looks great on the back of the couch and is weighted just enough to feel like a comforting hug. A weighted blanket helps relieve anxiety and may help with sleep issues.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.